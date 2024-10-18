Unidentified Airborne Item Prompts Alert on NATO's Eastern Frontier in Airspace

Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, NATO has been increasing its airspace monitoring on its eastern border. Recently, this surveillance system has been activating frequently, particularly in Romania. This incident occurred on a Thursday evening as well. But fortunately, the situation was swiftly resolved.

As per NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified aircraft breached the airspace of Romania, a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine, during that evening. In response, Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe took immediate action. Rutte shared this information at a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

According to Romanian sources, two Spanish NATO surveillance aircraft, F-18s, had been already on alert before the intruding aircraft crossed the border. Romanian air force also dispatched two F-16 fighter jets, but they were not required to engage. The aerial vehicle apparently disappeared from radar about 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace.

One theory suggests that the aerial vehicle was a malfunctioning Russian drone. However, the fighter jets could not confirm this, and no debris was found. As a precaution, residents in the area were advised to seek shelter in basements or secure locations due to the air alert. The intruding aircraft penetrated about 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

Since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian drones have frequently invaded the airspace of neighboring Romania. NATO, however, believes that these incursions were not intentional attacks.

