Unidentified aerial phenomenon initiates air defense alert on NATO's eastern border.

16:28 NATO Accuses Russia of Another Airspace EncroachmentNATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has accused Russia of yet another airspace intrusion. According to sources, an unknown aerial object illegally breached the airspace of NATO ally Romania, situated near Ukraine, during the night of Thursday. Romanian authorities and the Chief of Supreme Allied Command Europe promptly acted, Stoltenberg shared at a press conference post-meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels. As per Romanian reports, two NATO Spanish F-18 fighter jets were already airborne prior to the intrusion, coupled by two additional Romanian F-16s. However, no intervention was necessary as the object vanished from radar roughly 20 minutes after entering Romanian airspace. The object, possibly a stray Russian drone, failed to make visual contact with the fighter jets, and no debris was found. Residents in the area were advised to take cover. The object infiltrated approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

14:28 Putin Praises BRICS Nations as "Drivers of Global Economy"Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the BRICS nations as the "drivers" of global economic growth. "These nations in our association are essentially the drivers of global economic growth," Putin stated, in anticipation of hosting the summit in Kazan this coming week. He expressed optimism that the group would serve as a strong counterbalance to the West in international politics and commerce. BRICS nations encompass Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

13:59 Canada Offers Military Aid to UkraineCanada adds to its military aid for Ukraine. Defense Minister Bill Blair revealed a military aid package worth approximately 55 million CAD (43 million EUR) in Ottawa, comprising small arms, ammunition, and protective gear. Funding for Ukrainian troop training is also included. This aid package is part of the approximately 430 million CAD (334 million EUR) in military aid Canada announced in July.

13:45 NATO Cautious on North Korean Troop Reports in RussiaNATO leader Jens Stoltenberg states that NATO cannot yet verify reports from South Korea stating North Korean troops are assisting Russia in Ukraine. This is NATO's current standing, but the situation may evolve, Stoltenberg stated. NATO is in contact with South Korea to gather all available information. South Korea's intelligence agency reported that North Korea has deployed 1,500 soldiers to support Russia's attack on Ukraine. Previously, Russia had denied reports of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin Overestimated"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during US President Biden's visit, reiterates shared responsibility for peace. "Our standpoint is clear: We stand by Ukraine as much as possible. Simultaneously, we ensure that NATO does not become a belligerent party, aiming to prevent this conflict from escalating into an even greater catastrophe," said the SPD politician. "This responsibility weighs heavily on our minds, and no one can absolve us of it." Scholz emphasized, "We remain by Ukraine's side as long as needed. Putin has overestimated; he cannot sit out this war."

13:09 South Korean Intelligence Agency Confirms North Korean Troops in RussiaThe South Korean intelligence agency verified reports of North Korean troops being deployed to Russia. North Korea dispatched 1500 soldiers to support Russia's offensive in Ukraine, as per the National Intelligence Service's statement. The agency reported that North Korea transported its special forces to Russia onboard a Russian naval cargo ship from October 8 to 13. Previously, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the intelligence agency, that Pyongyang planned to send "four brigades with 12,000 soldiers, including special forces," to the warfront, which had already departed from North Korea.

12:26 Eastern Ukrainian city of Kupyansk starting evacuation processUkraine initiates the evacuation of the besieged city of Kupyansk in northeastern Ukraine. Approximately 10,000 residents from the city and three neighboring communities require evacuation due to persistent Russian hostilities, the regional governor explained. On Tuesday, authorities issued a warning that continuous shelling was rendering reliable water and electricity supplies impossible.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Sends Soldiers to Assist RussiaAs per South Korean sources, North Korea is helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Around 12,000 soldiers, including special units, have reportedly left North Korea, according to South Korea's intelligence agency. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, during an emergency meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials, stated that this poses a significant security risk "not only to our nation but also to the global community." However, the presidential office did not provide details on when and how many North Korean soldiers were sent to Ukraine or their intended role. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated on Thursday, "We are aware, according to intelligence reports, that 10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

11:43 Biden on Aid for Ukraine: "We Must Continue to Provide Support"US President Biden, during his state visit to Germany, calls for continued support for Ukraine. "We must continue to provide assistance," Biden said at Schloss Bellevue, receiving Germany's highest honor from Federal President Steinmeier. In his speech, Biden lauded Germany's political leadership, stating they were wise enough to recognize Russia's incursion as a turning point in history, an attack on democracy and security in Europe. Germany and the US have backed the courageous people of Ukraine and will continue to do so until a fair and lasting peace can be achieved.

11:21 Biden Elevated by Steinmeier: NATO's Strength Due to Your Leadership German Federal President Steinmeier honors outgoing US President Biden with the highest class of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, the transatlantic alliance has grown stronger, and our partnership has become closer than ever, Steinmeier says, following the speech script. Looking at Russia's conflict against Ukraine, he says Putin attacked the foundations of peace throughout Europe. "Putin believed we were weak. Putin believed we would be divided. But the opposite transpired: NATO became stronger and more unified than ever, and this can be largely attributed to your leadership!" Steinmeier deems this unfolding scenario "nothing less than a fortunate turn of events" to have Biden and his administration in our corner during this most perilous moment in European history since the end of the Cold War. The last two years have demonstrated that America is the "inevitable nation" for Europeans, and NATO is the "inevitable alliance."

10:59 Xi to Attend BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his participation in the BRICS summit, reported by Russian news agency Ria, citing a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The summit will take place next week from Tuesday to Thursday in the Russian city of Kazan. Attendees include the heads of state and government of Brazil, India, and South Africa. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 32 countries, including Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, will participate. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, which he will also use to illustrate that he is not secluded on the international stage despite Western sanctions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

10:26 Nearly One-Fourth of Ukrainian Refugees Plan Long-Term Stay Abroad Almost every fourth Ukrainian refugee in Europe plans to settle permanently outside of Ukraine, according to a June survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research. Around 35 percent want to return to Ukraine as soon as it is safe again. Only four percent plan to return soon, regardless of the security situation. Nearly eleven percent of refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and another 25 percent are currently undecided. For the vast majority, the course of the war is a decisive factor, says Ifo migration researcher Yvonne Giesing. "The longer the conflict lasts, the more people can envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:55 USA Sanctions Chinese Drone Manufacturers The USA has levied sanctions on two Chinese companies due to producing drones for Russia's conflict against Ukraine. These are the first penalties against companies in China that "develop and produce complete weapon systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department announced. The so-called Garpiya combat drones are allegedly manufactured in China. Previously, the USA had only sanctioned Chinese companies for delivering components to Russia that were later used in weapons production. A Russian company has also been added to the sanctions list.

09:11 Ukraine Report: Russian Drone Assault with 135 Drones In the night, 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air force reported. 44 drones deviated from their course due to electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones flew into neighboring Belarus. Ten drones are still in the air over Ukraine.

08:27 Mysterious Object Sparks Romanian Fighter Jets Four combat aircraft were deployed overnight over Romania after the military detected an unknown object on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense divulges that a small object approached from the Black Sea and penetrated up to 14 kilometers deep into Romanian airspace. Visual contact was not established. East of the city of Amzacea, the radar signal disappeared, and the alert was lifted. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accuses Russia of the renewed violation of airspace: "We condemn these violations in the strongest terms, repeating once again Russia's reckless behavior." The NATO member shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russia's assault on Ukrainian targets. Fragments of Russian drones have also been discovered on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:41 ISW: Russians Progress at Kursk Front In the Russian border region of Kursk, Russian forces seem to be making advancements, according to an analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The Russians have apparently advanced in the western front area near southeastern Korenevo, as evidenced by geolocations. Fighting persists near the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, with the think tank observing territorial gains on both sides along the front.

06:57 Kyiv Reports Massive Drone Attack Russia has launched a substantial drone assault, according to Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian air force warned throughout the night of attack drones over extensive parts of the nation. The military administration of the city of Kyiv reported in the morning that this was one of the most extensive drone attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure in Ukraine. All drones heading towards the capital could have been intercepted, according to the military administration. The attack over Kyiv lasted more than four and a half hours. No information is yet available on potential casualties and damage.

06:40 Ukraine War in Focus During Biden Visit About three months before the end of his term, US President Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The focus of their discussion is expected to be supporting Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. According to the White House, a quadrilateral meeting of Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also planned, with Ukraine and the war in the Middle East on the agenda.

06:08 Russkin Medium: Nuclear Missile Squad Tests ReadinessThe state-owned Russian news agency RUSSR reports, as told by the Russian Ministry of Defense, that the leaders of the Russian strategic nuclear forces are testing the readiness of their squad based in the city of Bologoye. The exercise involves movements and the usage of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars type.

05:18 Orban Warns of Zelensky's "Scary" StrategyHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "win strategy" as "scary." In the lead-up to the EU summit, where Zelensky failed to promote his plan, Orban posted on Facebook that arming Ukraine is "dangerous." Orban has been advocating for talks with Moscow for a while now and even made trips to Kyiv and the Kremlin as a self-appointed mediator, ultimately resulting in no progress.

03:26 Ukraine Denies German Newspaper's Report on Nuclear ArmsIn response to rumors of intentions to reequip Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has released a statement. "We firmly disprove the claims of unnamed sources in the 'BILD' newspaper regarding alleged initiatives by Ukraine to create weapons of mass destruction," the ministry stated. "Ukraine stands by the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1994." Earlier, President Zelensky also refuted these claims at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Put Pressure on Defense Lines at Chasiv YarRussian troops are attempting to break through Ukrainian defensive positions in the Chasiv Yar region, as reported by the state-owned Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing the spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Anastasia Bobovnikova. Heavily fought battles are taking place in the area, and where the Russians aren't making progress, they are launching small probing attacks to locate weaknesses in the defense, Bobovnikova explained. The Ukrainian military's objective is to disrupt Russian resupply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Urges Biden and Scholz to Remove Weapon RestrictionsThe head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, has encouraged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift limitations on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The reason is the win strategy presented by Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals are mainly directed at President Biden and Chancellor Scholz: Both could make a significant contribution to the realization of the Zelensky strategy by lifting range limitations and providing effective weapons," Heusgen stated to the German editorial network. "The visit of the US President to Berlin on Friday would be an ideal opportunity for such an announcement."

23:21 Production of Garpiya Drones: US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies

The U.S. Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the development and manufacturing of long-range drones. Known as Garpiya drones, Russia is using them in the conflict in Ukraine. The weapons are produced in Russia, with Chinese companies supplying parts and technology. The U.S. sanctions will affect three companies and one individual.

