Unidentified aerial phenomenon in Latvia turns out to be a group of avian creatures at 22:29.

Incident in Latvia: Unidentified Object Turns Out to Be Flock of Birds A suspected intrusion into Latvia's airspace by an unknown aerial object turned out to be an innocuous situation. The object, which had approached the border from Belarus and crossed it in the eastern region of Kraslava, was discovered to be a group of birds. This information was reported by Latvian news agency Leta, with the air force confirming their findings. The Ministry of Defense in Riga had earlier announced the detection of an unidentified object, leading to NATO scrambling fighters from their Lielvarde base to monitor the situation. However, they failed to locate any potential threats.

21:59: Moldova and Germany Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation Moldova and Germany aim to bolster their defenses against "Putin's indirect warfare" with a cybersecurity pact. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intent to continue utilizing this strategy against Europe and particularly Moldova as a means of disruption, as per German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Chisinau. Baerbock emphasized the importance of intensifying their efforts through the use of IT equipment, information exchange, and training to protect Moldova from cyberattacks and expose disinformation.

21:12: Russian Critic Faces Labor Camp Sentence A Russian man in Moscow has been sentenced to five years of hard labor for criticizing Russia's conflict in Ukraine during a public poll. The man, aged 38, had previously admitted to "discrediting the army" at the end of April. Initially, he was handed a five-year sentence of corrective labor but remained free. However, the prosecutor appealed for a harsher punishment, which was granted by the Moscow court, requiring the man to serve five years in a labor camp. He was immediately taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

20:23: Ukrainian Forces Report Destruction of Russian Ammunition Depots The Ukrainian military states that they have destroyed several ammunition depots belonging to Russian forces in the occupied territories. The naval command in Kyiv claimed that these warehouses were discovered near Mariupol and were subsequently attacked and obliterated with rockets. Tons of ammunition were believed to have been destroyed, although the authenticity of these claims could not be verified.

19:36: Italy to Provide Advanced Air Defense System to Ukraine Italy will deliver a second SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine in September, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced in Rome. The advanced system can track numerous targets simultaneously and intercept up to ten at a time. It is the only system of its kind produced in Europe capable of countering ballistic missiles.

19:02: Estimated 38,000 Russian Troops Involved in Counteroffensive in Kursk The Russian military is believed to be deploying around 38,000 soldiers in the counteroffensive in the Kursk border region, according to a report from a high-ranking Ukrainian intelligence officer cited by the Financial Times. Some of these troops have been moved from the southern Ukraine. The attacks so far are reportedly not on a large scale, with Moscow needing to deploy more battle-hardened brigades to achieve substantial gains. Ukrainian President Selenskyj recently suggested that 100,000 Russian troops were required to effectively repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kursk.

18:22: Ukrainian Army Intercepts Evading Male Refugees Following two and a half years of conflict, the Ukrainian military is seeking new recruits. However, many men are attempting to flee to neighboring countries such as Moldova to avoid military service. These men are being apprehended at the Dnister border river.

17:44: Mystery of Tire-Covered Russian Aircraft Solved In the summer of 2023, Russian troops began covering some of their military aircraft with car tires for an undisclosed reason. This perplexing phenomenon has now allegedly been explained by a high-ranking member of the U.S. military. According to Shuyler Moore, Technical Director at the U.S. Central Command, the purpose of this action is to confuse modern missile targeting systems. "When tires are affixed to the wings, several computer vision models have trouble recognizing them as aircraft," Moore explained in a discussion round hosted by the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Previously, it was surmised that the tires might serve as additional protection against kamikaze drones.

16:56: Russian Troops Bomb Ukrainian Coal Mine Russian troops are advancing in the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar, where they have detonated one of the country's largest coal mines. Footage shows the explosion and subsequent collapse of the structure over the main shaft of the mine. More than 150 million tons of coal are said to be stockpiled in the mine's seam.

16:19: Pistorius Views Defense Spending as "Challenge" After the allocation of a €100 billion special fund, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sees further financial demands for the future funding of the Bundeswehr. "The special fund will be exhausted by the end of the year," the SPD minister stated after a troop visit to Saarlouis. "Then we'll see where more funding will come from." Pistorius refers to the €80 billion allotted for defense expenses in the federal government's financial projections for 2028. "I believe that as a starting point, because extra financing for procurement and infrastructure will need to be established." He further added, "That remains a monumental, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Residential Areas in Belgorod, RussiaUkraine persists in attacking Russian cities, focusing on Belgorod close to the shared border. Several vehicles and a residential building have been completely devastated, leaving others damaged. Eight individuals sustain injuries.

15:14 Naval Exercise: Chinese Ships Arrive at Vladivostok, RussiaFollowing an announcement of a joint military exercise, two Chinese ships have made their way to Vladivostok, a city in Russia's Far East, as per Russian reports. Upon invitation from the Russian border guard, two Chinese coast guard ships will remain in Vladivostok until Friday, as stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The exercise aims to strengthen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, Beijing explains. Accordingly, naval and air forces from both countries will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercise in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. Additionally, China will participate in Russia's strategic "Ocean-2024" exercise.

14:39 Baerbock: Ukrainian Aid Guarantees Moldova's SurvivalGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that supporting Ukraine also serves as a guarantee for the survival of Moldova, its neighboring country. "Everything we do to support Ukraine falls under the umbrella of stabilizing Moldova," Baerbock said at a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital, Chisinau. "It's evident that the primary concern of the people here is that if Ukraine falls, then Moldova will follow suit."

13:56 Ukraine: 97 Rescue Workers Die Since Russian InvasionThe conflict Russia has with Ukraine has led to the deaths of 97 Ukrainian state emergency service rescue workers since the full-scale invasion, the service revealed to the news site Ukrinform in an interview. In total, 395 rescue workers have been injured in their deployments. Today, Ukraine is celebrating the "Rescuers' Day."

13:44 US Newspaper: Russia and Ukraine Have Lost a Million SoldiersIn the Russian attack on Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed and wounded on both sides, according to investigations by the US newspaper "Wall Street Journal." The Ukrainian troops have reportedly suffered about 80,000 dead and 400,000 wounded soldiers, the paper reports, citing a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, meanwhile, has reportedly lost 600,000 soldiers - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured - according to estimates by Western intelligence services, the newspaper continues. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow provides official figures on their own losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Seeks to Recruit Contract SoldiersRussia is aiming to boost its army to 1.5 million soldiers by decree. This sends a clear message beyond the Ukraine war, as ntv correspondent Rainer Munz points out, discussing the soldiers' recruitment sources.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Army Expansion with Increasing Threats at BordersThe Kremlin justifies plans to expand its military to the world's second-largest army with growing threats at its borders. "This is due to the number of threats at the periphery of our borders," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. "It is caused by the extremely hostile environment at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This requires appropriate measures." President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday to increase the regular size of the Russian army by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers, making it the world's second-largest army after China.

12:30 RTL/ntv Trendbarometer: Majority Opposes Delivering Long-range Missiles to Kyiv

The Kyiv government seeks to target Russia's military logistics - air bases, command centers, infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64% of respondents oppose the delivery of Western weapons that could also attack targets deep within Russia. 28% support it. A majority in favor of delivering such missiles exists only among supporters of the Greens (53%) and the FDP (58%). Only 34% of SPD supporters and 31% of Union supporters back this step. Among supporters of the BSW, it's nil%, and only 4% of AfD supporters. 61% of SPD and CDU/CSU supporters are against such weapons deliveries. Among AfD supporters, 91% reject the transfer of long-range weapons, and among BSW supporters, it's 97%. The opposition is significantly higher in the east (83%) compared to the west (61%).

11:49 Suspect Routt Allegedly Wanted to Kill Putin in 2022

Ryan Wesley Routt, a suspect in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, reportedly expressed a desire to kill Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un in 2022, the "Wall Street Journal" reported, citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. She worked in Ukraine in 2022 and frequently encountered Routt. Walsh described him as the "most dangerous American" she had met while working in Kyiv. He allegedly attempted to join the volunteer battalions and fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

11:18 Controversial Documentary "Russians in War" to Screen at Toronto Festival

The controversial documentary "Russians in War" will now be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival. Organizers had previously cited "significant threats" and announced that the film would not be shown at the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticized the decision, stating that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev voiced caution regarding prospective peace talks regarding the conflict with Ukraine. He emphasized that a peace agreement is necessary first, expressing his desire to assess how well the proposed plan aligns with Russia's perspectives. Nechaev referenced remarks made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had advocated for accelerated efforts towards achieving peace during a ZDF summer interview a week prior. Scholz stated, "There will undoubtedly be another peace conference." He agreed with Ukrainian President Zelensky that Russia should be involved in the talks as well.

10:31 UN development program aids Ukraine during winter

Ukrainian energy organization Naftogaz is enhancing its partnership with the UN development program UNDP for energy security. Concerns arise about the potential harshness of the winter for Ukrainians due to numerous Russian air raids targeting vital infrastructure. UNDP aims to reduce disruptions in supply to the population, including utilizing gas-powered generators.

09:55 Power outages persist in Sumy after attack

In the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which suffered an early morning attack by Russian Shahed drones, 280,000 residents remain without power. The Ukrainian air force asserts that 16 drones were downed, but those that managed to penetrate inflicted damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Allegations of Ukrainian POW execution

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported a Ukrainian POW who was executed with a sword. The statement reads, "The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian POW, who was bound with tape, with a sword." Ukrainian analysts consider the level of Russian barbarism and savagery to be incomprehensible. A photo of the slain soldier appeared on social media that day. The sword employed in the execution bore the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova showcased images of Ukrainian warriors who endured Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen commander discusses Kursk offensive

When Kyiv initiated an invasion in the border region of Kursk at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow disseminated optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let us retain calmness, indulge in popcorn, and delight in watching our guys defeat the opposition." Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as the primary commentator on the Kursk offensive, with his statements widely spread by Russian media. Experts suggest that such a media presence is only feasible with the approval of those at the highest echelons. Similar to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow appears to enjoy an uncommon freedom of speech. Some even speculate that he may be a potential successor to Kadyrov, who is rumored to be ill.

08:42 Germany donates 100 million euros in winter aid to Ukraine

Germany is donating an additional 100 million euros in winter aid to Ukraine. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this during a trip to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "Autumn is upon us, and winter is at the doorstep," Baerbock said prior to a meeting with the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war," reportedly aiming to make life as difficult as possible for Ukraine's residents.

08:01 Ukraine reports major drone attack from Russia

Ukraine registers another significant drone attack from Russia. The air defense reportedly shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones overnight, operating in five regions. Local authorities claimed that energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were taken down there, and critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently addressing repairs.

07:37 Ukrainian General Staff reports 1020 Russian casualties since yesterday

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia suffered 1020 casualties from death or injury since the previous day. This brings the overall Russian loss count since the commencing of full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, 6 artillery systems and 2 tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with 6 armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Ukrainian news site alleges drone strikes on Russian military airport

Based on reports from the Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post," overnight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was targeted by drone attacks. The airport is said to house strategic bombers armed with rockets, utilized by Russia to bombard Ukrainian cities.

06:13 Meta Restricts Distribution of Russian Propaganda Channel RTMeta, the corporation behind Facebook and other platforms, has implemented a global restriction on the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through channels such as RT (formerly Russia Today). The company announced this move, implying that RT and its associated organizations will be banned from utilizing Meta's apps worldwide, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Originally, RT was already banned in the European Union since spring 2022 due to accusations of spreading false information surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Click here for additional details:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Amnesty to 37 Prisoners in BelarusBelarus's authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has absolved 37 prisoners who were convicted of "extremism." This term is frequently utilized to label political dissidents in the nation. According to officials in Minsk, some of the pardoned individuals include six women and individuals with existing health issues. No further information was provided regarding the identities of these 37 individuals. The past two months have seen Belarus grant amnesty to numerous prisoners who participated in anti-government protests. In mid-August, Lukashenko pardoned 30 political prisoners, followed by an additional 30 in early September. In both instances, Lukashenko stated that these individuals demonstrated regret for their actions and requested forgiveness.

03:11 United Nations Report: Human Rights Violations Intensify in Russia

A recent report issued by the United Nations indicates that human rights in Russia have been extensively violated. Maria Katzarova, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as a special rapporteur on Russia in 2023, states in her report that there exists a structured, state-supported system of human rights abuses, aimed at suppressing civil society and political opposition. Individuals criticizing Russia's war against Ukraine and dissenters are consistently targeted, according to Katzarova. She estimates that at least 1,372 political prisoners have been imprisoned, with these individuals - including human rights crusaders, journalists, and war critics - facing lengthy prison sentences based on insubstantial grounds. These individuals have reportedly experienced torture while in detention, and many are imprisoned in isolation cells or forcibly committed to psychiatric clinics. Katzarova's team suggests that the actual number of political prisoners may be even higher.

23:24 Sweden Prepares to Lead NATO's Planned Military Presence in Finland

NATO is working on establishing a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially taking the lead role. This involves implementing a unique model of multinational NATO forces, known as Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those found in other NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen confirmed this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed his pride in being entrusted by Finland to lead this presence, which is expected to bolster the overall security of NATO.

