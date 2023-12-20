Middle East - Unicef criticizes "hypocrisy" in the Gaza Strip

On his return from the Gaza Strip, the spokesman for the UN children's charity Unicef, James Elder, described the conditions there as catastrophic. A spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO) described it as unconscionable that the world continues to allow such devastating conditions.

Four out of five minors do not have enough to eat, said Elder in Geneva. Diarrheal diseases were spreading among the youngest children. He was furious that injured children were dying and that parents of seriously ill children had only "hope and dirty water", said Elder. Israeli forces had promised to spare civilians, but the reality was different. "I am angry that hypocrisy is crushing empathy," he said.

A 13-year-old girl lost her parents and two brothers in the destruction of the apartment building and survived with an amputated leg, but then died in a grenade attack on the Nasser hospital, Elder reported. The girl, Dina, had not let the loss of her family get her down and had made plans for the future before the grenade hit. She had wanted to become a lawyer.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), only eight of the 36 hospitals are still functioning to some extent. The staff can hardly move, even in the intensive care units, because there are patients everywhere on the floor. Even those in severe pain were not the first to ask for painkillers, but for water and food. "It's unconscionable that the world is allowing this to continue," said spokeswoman Margaret Harris.

Hamas authority: More than 19,600 dead

The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 19,667 since the beginning of the war, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority. That is 214 more deaths than the day before, according to the authority's spokesman, Ashraf al-Kudra. A further 52,586 people were injured.

The authority's figures cannot be verified at present, but the UN and other observers point out that they have proved to be generally credible in the past.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de