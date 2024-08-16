- Unfounded Allegations Levelled Against Cora

Ralf Schumacher, aged 49, can't just sit back and watch as his ex-wife Cora Schumacher, 47, makes public statements following his announcement of being in a relationship with Étienne. On his current Instagram, he disputes Cora's claims, even calling her a liar, and shares a supposed private chat history as proof. Let's break it down. Ralf Schumacher, a former Formula 1 driver, recently made his relationship with Étienne public. Until then, Cora had kept quiet on the matter.

During an in-depth interview with "Der Spiegel" on August 16, 20XX, Cora also shared her feelings. She felt compelled to change her public image and had, like the rest of Germany, learned about the news through the media.

"We're just trying to keep our privacy" - Ralf Schumacher

In his latest Instagram post, Schumacher writes: "Considering all this back and forth, I'd like to clarify that Cora congratulated us on our marriage in September 20XX because she believed we had tied the knot." He shared a screenshot of the alleged WhatsApp conversation between his partner and Cora, in which she congratulates them on a wedding that never happened. Étienne sets the record straight, to which the supposed Cora responds: "Whatever, I'm happy for you."

Ralf Schumacher continues in his post: "I'm saddened that she's spreading so many falsehoods. We're just trying to keep our privacy." Ralf and Cora were married from 2001 to 2015 and have a son, David (22), together.

In the emotional "Der Spiegel" interview, Cora expressed her viewpoint, stating that she was taken aback by the announcement: "Did he even consider the impact on me?" She found it tough that "all of Germany is speculating about my personal life and well-being," the 47-year-old tearfully admitted.

She would have appreciated a heads-up as "a gesture of respect." It's unclear whether she learned about the relationship through the media or was surprised by the announcement. According to "Der Spiegel," Ralf Schumacher declined to comment on the matter. His lawyers stated that reporting on family matters violates his privacy. The claim that Cora only found out about Ralf's relationship with Étienne through the public announcement is incorrect.

Contradictory accounts

In the "Der Spiegel" interview, Cora also has kind words for her ex-husband. She wishes him happiness and is glad that he has finally acknowledged his sexuality. For the future, she can envision a possibility of reconnecting as a "blended family." This is her wish for their son.

Currently, however, she's unsure of how to handle the fact that Ralf didn't consult her before coming out. "Since a coming out also affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you share a child," Cora Schumacher said tearfully. "Yes, I wish Ralf had included me or at least informed me."

Her main concern now is to protect her credibility and reputation. She doesn't want to be accused of being part of a "fake marriage" or having an "arrangement."

