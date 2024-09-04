Unfettered Japanese Island Lacks Introduced Predator Species

Originally, mongoose species were introduced on Amami Oshima islands about half a century ago with the intention of controlling harmful snake populations. However, the authorities underestimated the nocturnal nature of these snakes, which meant the mongooses ended up decimating the population of the locally endangered rabbits instead. Consequently, the island has now officially declared freedom from these invasive mongooses.

During the late 70s, around 30 mongooses were set loose on Amami Oshima, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main goal was to curb the Habu snake, a venomous pit viper, and its population. Unfortunately, it turned out that the mongooses were most active during the day, while the snakes thrived under the cover of the night.

As a result, instead of focusing on snakes, the mongooses chose to feast on the Amami rabbits, a critically endangered species that could only be found on Amami Oshima and another isolated island. Consequently, the rabbit population dwindled, while the mongoose population skyrocketed to over 10,000 by the turn of the millennium.

Mongoose Eradication Efforts

Eventually, the government decided to tackle the mongoose problem and began using trained tracking dogs. On a recent Tuesday, officials declared the island mongoose-free – almost 25 years after the war against the predators commenced and nearly 50 years after their introduction on the island.

According to records, more than 37,000 invasive species have been identified globally, with each causing financial losses in excess of $400 billion yearly.

The protection of the Amami rabbits, a locally endangered species, became a pressing concern due to the mongooses' impact on their population. To address this, the government initiated a plan for the eradication of mongooses from Amami Oshima.

