Unexpectedly Departed in Eifel: Reports indicate men met with a violent end.

Someone living near Rodder Maar contacts the fire department due to a fire. They discover two charred corpse on the site. The authorities from the police department request autopsies, and it seems the men had suffered fatal injuries prior to the fire, as shown by the severe external wounds.

Authorities in Koblenz investigate a potential case of violence following the discovery of two burned and unrecognizable male bodies near Niederdürenbach in the Ahrweiler district. The public prosecutor's office suspects the men suffered severe injuries predominantly in the head and neck area, suggesting a considerable use of force. The identities of the deceased remain undetermined.

According to the authorities, the bodies were found in the vicinity of Rodder Maar lake on Sunday morning.

Deceased did not perish at the scene

Based on preliminary investigation findings, the crime scene is likely different from where the bodies were located. Authorities believe the bodies were transported to the location in a container and then set fire to. Officials are currently conducting extensive investigations. A local resident reported the fire to the fire department on Sunday, who then contacted the police.

The Mayor of Niederdürenbach, Sebastian Schmitt, expressed his shock at the discovery of the bodies in his community. Speaking to SWR, Schmitt said, "It feels surreal." The Rodder Maar is appreciated as a tourist attraction and is frequented by walkers and joggers, which has left the local population uneasy following the discovery.

