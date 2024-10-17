Unexpected public health calamity besets serene mountain community

The western North Carolina mountains are infamous for their frequent flooding: The region is rich in creeks, rivers, and enjoys a generous supply of rain. Occasionally, wildfires flare up. However, the devastating effects of climate change, such as intensified hurricanes, were perceived as someone else's problem. Asheville, situated around 250 miles away from the coastline, seemed immune to such natural disasters.

After Hurricane Helene ravaged the state, causing historic flooding, destroying trees and power lines, obliterating water infrastructure, and resulting in the deaths of at least 72 people in Buncombe County alone, the mountain communities are still grappling with the shock of a storm they never believed would affect them.

"People move to Asheville not just for its beauty, but because it's safe from natural disasters," commented artist Katie Gebely from Asheville. "But that sense of security is shattered now."

I reside in Beech, an ancient community in Weaverville, North Carolina, located near the end of Reems Creek Road, a two-lane road that parallels the waterway of the same name. The town of Weaverville lies five miles away, heading south towards Asheville.

Helene's destructive path created a significant challenge for individuals reliant on insulin, power wheelchairs, oxygen CPAP machines for sleep apnea, or home dialysis equipment. Without electricity, their health is at risk.

To reach Weaverville from Beech in the days immediately following the storm, cars navigated through numerous downed power lines. Some lines were propped up by large, fallen tree limbs or secured with rope to enable cars to pass below. Utility poles are splintered. A transformer rests on the roadside, and a rather large boat, floating mysteriously from an unknown source, is grounded nearby. Power crews only arrived on Reems Creek Road last week, but there's still no word on when the electricity will be restored.

Jackie Martin of Canton, North Carolina, relies on supplemental oxygen for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema. Upon the storm's arrival, she had only four hours' worth left. Being affected by her condition, Martin and her husband, David, possess an electrical generator, which David inspected regularly to ensure it functioned properly.

"We store enough gasoline to run for about eight hours," Jackie Martin said. However, the Martins went without power for nearly a week. When they exhausted their gasoline, their neighbors provided them with gas from their lawnmower. A neighbor later evacuated and gifted his propane generator. The Martins' daughter eventually supplied four tanks of propane.

"We used an enormous amount of gasoline and propane," Jackie Martin said. "I never imagined I'd need every drop and then some. Fortunately, we obtained electricity back after a week."

In Buncombe County, with a population of 275,000, there were still over 50,000 customers without electricity almost two weeks after the storm. Duke Energy reported that outages had dwindled to around 3,000 customers in the Asheville area as of Tuesday.

Most debris that littered the roads has been cleared, allowing cars, trucks, and military vehicles to pass. However, massive piles of trash still litter the roadways. Buncombe County advises against burning the trash due to concerns regarding air quality.

A post-apocalyptic scene unfolded in the days following the storm, with yellow jackets swarming. Displaced after fallen trees and floodwaters destroyed their nests, the bees were a menacing sight. An EMT traversed the neighborhood seeking Benadryl three or four days after the storm struck, and my husband handed over whatever was available: a half-empty bottle.

Helicopters fly constantly overhead. The Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in my neighborhood two Sundays ago to deliver bottled water and food rations. Potable water in certain areas of western North Carolina, including Asheville, may not be restored for weeks or months.

Weaverville was under a boil-water advisory until October 11.

"We had sewer and water line breaks," said Patrick Fitzsimmons, Weaverville's mayor. "Our infrastructure was severely damaged."

Residents with wells have fared no better. Well pumps cannot operate without electricity. And storm-damaged or flooded wells may be compromised. Officials are urging residents to disinfect their wells before consuming water. The Environmental Protection Agency has offered residents kits to test their well water.

A physical therapist at Asheville Specialty Hospital, who preferred anonymity for fear of losing her job, shared that in the first days following the storm, employees collected trash cans full of water to flush toilets with buckets.

"The water supply was cut off, and we managed. We took care of patients as best we could," the therapist said. "However, the amount of water required to operate a hospital for the length of time they believe it will be without water is unsustainable."

The hospital is a 34-bed long-term acute care facility near Asheville's Mission Hospital. Nancy Lindell, a spokesperson for Mission Health, which manages both hospitals, stated in a statement that fewer than 100 "low acuity patients in stable condition" at their facilities were transferred "to hospitals outside of the areas most affected by this disaster."

"This decision, made in collaboration with over 50 physicians and nursing leaders, helps ensure we have the capacity to meet the most critical needs of our region," she said. "It also provides relief for our caregivers, who have been working tirelessly in the wake of the storm."

U.S. Representative Chuck Edwards, representing North Carolina's 11th District, disclosed that FEMA has delivered 6 million liters of water and 4 million individual meals to western North Carolina. Edwards mentioned that FEMA is pledging 120 truckloads of food and water daily, with no specified termination date, as reported by the Republican congressman.

The Biden administration has launched an emergency program to assist uninsured North Carolinians in replacing stolen prescriptions and medical equipment.

Fitzsimmons, mayor of Weaverville, expressed concerns about the storm's consequences on mental health. "People are dealing with an extended power and water outage," he said. "Nerves are on edge."

Richard Zenn, chief medical officer at North Carolina-based Vaya Health, predicted a lengthy recovery process.

"Now we're in the stage where we must address the consequences of this prolonged stress we've all endured," Zenn said. "Connect with others. Avoid isolation. Eat. Sleep. Attempt to get back to a regular routine. Do whatever alleviates stress for you."

For me, that involves hiking or jogging in these ancient mountains. However, due to numerous uprooted trees, it's unsafe to do so presently. Instead, I find peace on my porch and offer thanks that I still have a spot to relax. It's a near-flawless Appalachian day. The sky is an intensely vivid blue. I strain to hear bird songs, but all I can detect are generators.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom producing in-depth coverage on health issues and is one of the main operating programs atKFF - an independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.

