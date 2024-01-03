Labor market - Unemployment up in Saxony - annual balance sheet

Unemployment in Saxony rose in December. In total, more than 132,000 men and women in the Free State were without a job at the end of the year, the regional directorate announced on Wednesday. This put the unemployment rate at 6.2 percent (previous month: 6.1 percent). Compared to November, the number of unemployed rose by around 2100 people, and by 9900 within a year. The annual average of around 131,000 unemployed people is around 12,900 more than the average for 2022.

"In view of the economic situation, the existing risks and general conditions, the Saxon labor market still got off lightly in 2023. For 2024, I expect rising unemployment figures and less good news from the labor market due to the prevailing uncertainty," explained Klaus-Peter Hansen, head of the authorities. Unfortunately, little will change in the medium term. The regional directorate wanted to present the entire balance sheet in Dresden this morning.

Source: www.stern.de