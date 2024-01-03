Skip to content
Unemployment up in December

The number of unemployed people in Baden-Württemberg rose in December. The state-wide unemployment rate rose from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent, according to the regional directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Stuttgart on Wednesday. 251,435 people were registered as unemployed in...

1 min read
The logo of the Federal Employment Agency hangs on the head office. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

The number of unemployed people in Baden-Württemberg rose in December. The state-wide unemployment rate rose from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent, according to the regional directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Stuttgart on Wednesday. 251,435 people were registered as unemployed in December. That was 2297 more than in November.

Compared to December 2022, the number of unemployed rose by 10.5 percent. At that time, 227,463 unemployed people were registered. The rate had been 3.6 percent. According to the employment agency, the cut-off date for the current figures was December 13.

