Federal Employment Agency - Unemployment in Rhineland-Palatinate increased in 2023

Unemployment in Rhineland-Palatinate rose both in December and in 2023 as a whole. 113,100 women and men were unemployed in the last month of the year, 1,700 or 1.5 percent more than four weeks earlier, according to the Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Saarbrücken on Wednesday. The unemployment rate was 5.0 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in November and 4.6 percent in December 2022.

Unemployment rose more sharply than in December over the year as a whole. 110,700 people were registered as unemployed in 2023. That was 8,200 or 8.0 percent more than in 2022. "The labor market developed less favorably last year than in the two years before," said Heidrun Schulz, head of the regional directorate. There was an increase in almost all groups of people, with a particularly significant rise of around 18% for people with a foreign passport. The number of vacancies fell by around nine percent to 2023.

Source: www.stern.de