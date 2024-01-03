Skip to content
Labor market - Unemployment in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern rises again

The number of unemployed in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern rose by 4.2 percent to 65,000 in December compared to the previous month. As a result, the unemployment rate rose to 8.0 percent, according to the Northern Regional Directorate of the Federal Employment Agency in Kiel on Wednesday. In November, the rate was 7.6 percent.

The increase compared to the previous month of November is typical for the season and therefore not unusual, said the head of the regional directorate, Markus Biercher. The subdued economy is leaving its mark on the manufacturing and construction industries in particular. Despite the difficult conditions, however, the labor market remains stable.

