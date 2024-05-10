Unemployment claims increase to August's peak level each week.

On Thursday, it was revealed that there were 1.78 million people who had continued to file for unemployment claims for at least a week. This is an increase of 17,000 compared to the previous week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This information comes just days after it was announced that the US economy added only 175,000 jobs in April, which is significantly lower than what economists had predicted and a considerable decrease from the numbers seen in previous months. Companies in the US have been hiring at an average rate of 245,500 positions per month, which is lower than the 251,000-per-month average recorded in 2023.

Despite these numbers, hiring remains strong. The unemployment rate increased to 3.9% last month, but this still marks the 27th consecutive month where the jobless rate has been under 4%. This matches a streak that was last seen in the late 1960s.

Chris Rupkey, a chief economist at Fwdbonds, commented that, while weekly jobless claims data can be volatile, the recent increase in claims could signal that things may not be as steady for the US economy as they have previously seemed. He pointed out that layoffs are on the rise, indicating that companies are being cautious about their hiring prospects for the second half of the year.

The Federal Reserve has been working to combat inflation by increasing its key lending rate. Although the labor market has withstood these efforts thus far, it has remained fiercely competitive for the past 18 months. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, stated last week that demand in the US has "cooled" from its previously high levels.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Economics warned in a note on Thursday that we would need to see several more weeks of these higher-than-usual jobless claims readings before deciding that the trend is indeed headed in a negative direction. However, he acknowledged that the rapid slowdown in job growth could be a warning sign similar to those seen before recessions in 1990-91 and 2001. While it is still too early to be certain that the same scenario is currently unfolding, the risk of a recession is now higher than it has been at any point during this cycle, and he expressed his concerns about the situation.

