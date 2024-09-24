Skip to content
Unearthed Female Bodies Found on Balcony Concrete in South Korea

Sixteen years have passed since the tragic homicide occurred.

16 years post the incident, an individual was apprehended in South Korea for the homicide of his girlfriend. Her corpse was found enclosed in cement on his balcony. Authorities in Gyeongnam province announced that charges of murder will be filed against him.

The man, now well beyond 50, stashed the deceased woman in a substantial suitcase following the incident and concealed it under heaps of bricks on his balcony. He subsequently layered a ten-centimeter-thick coating of cement on top.

The woman remained unreported missing for three years as she had no connection with her own kin. The subsequent investigation prompted him to inform police in 2011 that they had parted ways. The case remained unresolved.

This year, the man was apprehended for narcotic use. In August, the corpse was unearthed when a maintenance worker was examining the property for potential water leaks in the vacant dwelling. The victim was subsequently identified, and during interrogation, the man confessed to the crime.

The suitcase containing the victim was of circular cross-section due to the constraints of the man's storage space. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the cement layer on the balcony was of circular cross-section as well, matching the suitcase.

