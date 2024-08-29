- Underwater expeditions uncover numerous novel organisms within submerged mountain ranges.

Around 1450 kilometers out in the Atlantic, off Chile's shore, lies a hidden gem, slowly unveiling its secrets. During their third expedition in 2024, scientists from the "Schmidt Ocean Institute" explored and measured an underwater colossus standing 3109 meters tall. Previously, during their initial expeditions in the early 2024, they'd reported the discovery of 150 new species. Now, they've added another 20, which they believe are yet unknown to science. They spilled the beans on these findings on a Wednesday.

New creatures were captured on camera for the first time, such as a live Promachoteuthis squid. According to the institute, this species is so uncommon that descriptions have only been made using deceased specimens caught in nets, some dating back to the 19th century. The team also claimed to have documented a Casper octopus for the first time in the southern Pacific. They even managed to film two Bathyphysa jellyfishes, commonly referred to as "flying spaghetti monsters."

Charting and Researching Underwater Giants

"Upon wrapping up our third expedition in the region, we've studied around 25 underwater giants on the Nazca and Salas y Gómez Ridge," said Tomer Ketter, Co-Chief Scientist and Marine Technician at the Schmidt Ocean Institute, via a press release. "Our findings emphasize the stunning diversity of these ecosystems while simultaneously showcasing the gaps in our knowledge of how these underwater ecosystems connect. We hope that the data derived from these expeditions will aid in formulating future strategies to preserve these pristine environments for future generations."

The researchers aim to provide significant data for potential protective measures under an upcoming UN agreement aimed at protecting the high seas with their investigations.

Following their exploration and discovery of numerous new species, the scholars expressed their intent to delve deeper into the unknown, conducting comprehensive ['Research in the sea'] to uncover more secrets of the deep. With the information gathered, they hope to contribute to the development of effective conservation strategies for these underwater giants, as part of a forthcoming UN agreement aimed at safeguarding the high seas.

