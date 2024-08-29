Table of Contents

What's the law regarding alcohol in Germany?

Why is this issue being discussed now?

What are the arguments for only allowing alcohol at 18?

Are there any opposing viewpoints?

How does alcohol legislation differ in neighboring countries?

In Germany, youngsters can indulge in wine, champagne, or beer from the age of 14, provided their parents are present and give their consent. This law, known as "accompanied drinking," is often criticized. At the age of 16, these drinks can be bought, and from 18, high-alcohol content drinks like spirits are also allowed.

The debate about restricting alcohol consumption to 18 isn't new. Germany's Federal Drug Commissioner, Burkhard Blienert (SPD), has advocated for this for some time and recently reiterated his stance in an interview with "Rheinische Post." Additionally, the Conference of Health Ministers of the Länder tackled this issue in June. Recent developments include experts being commissioned to reconsider youth protection and alcohol. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach has also expressed support for a ban on alcohol for minors.

The discussion has been further fueled by a study by the German Society for Nutrition (DGE), which was published recently. The study's outcome: There's no safe amount of alcohol. As a result, the DGE has now advised against drinking alcohol altogether.

Since alcohol is harmful, there are numerous reasons to heavily restrict its consumption, especially for minors. Young people are particularly susceptible to alcohol's effects since their brains are still developing. Alcohol can negatively impact this development. According to stern, Andrea Hardeling, Managing Director of the Brandenburg State Office for Addiction Issues, states, "Key areas of the brain at risk include those responsible for planning, judgment, and decision-making." Additionally, alcohol encourages risky behavior, and the likelihood of accidents increases significantly. A spokesperson for the Federal Center for Health Education also notes, "The earlier young people start drinking alcohol regularly, the sooner they develop a tolerance for it." This can foster future dependence.

At present, there are no concrete studies to support why alcohol should be consumed before the age of 18. There are also no studies confirming the argument that bans make drugs more appealing to young people. However, data from the Federal Center for Health Education suggests that alcohol consumption among 12- to 17-year-olds has significantly decreased. In 1973, over 25 percent of young people surveyed reported regular alcohol consumption, whereas in 2021, it was just around 9 percent.

In fact, Germany appears more lenient than its neighboring countries when it comes to alcohol consumption. Nowhere is drinking allowed at 14 years old. In Turkey, Spain, Italy, Holland, Poland, and the Czech Republic, one must be 18 to drink or purchase alcohol. In France, alcohol consumption is allowed at 16, but only with parental consent and in their presence. In Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, and Denmark, drinking wine and beer is allowed at 16.

Protecting the well-being of young people is crucial in this discussion, considering the negative effects of alcohol on their developing brain. In response to recent studies showing no safe amount of alcohol and advocacy from figures like Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbert, there's a growing push to strengthen the protection of young people by prohibiting alcohol consumption for minors.

