Understanding the Essential Points from Kamala Harris' Town Hall on CNN

While she didn't delve deep into her policy plans, she did discuss bridging political divisions as a means of distinguishing herself from former President Donald Trump, who declined to attend the town hall. Below are the main highlights from the event.

The moderator, CNN's Anderson Cooper, immediately addressed the accusation by Trump's former chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, that the ex-president admires fascists.

Harris discussed the numerous ex-Trump aides who have raised concerns about his foreign policy, including his generals, chief of staff, and defense secretary. She encouraged listeners to listen to Kelly's audio commentary. His recent remarks to The New York Times were a frequent topic of conversation during the town hall.

Cooper directly asked Harris if she believed Trump was a fascist.

An independent voter questioned Harris about what she would do for "anti-Trump Republicans" who feel ostracized in the polarized political landscape. Harris pledged to be "a president for all Americans" and referenced her past as a prosecutor – a theme she frequently returned to throughout the town hall.

Harris also highlighted reports that, during his tenure in the White House, Trump would inquire about the victims of natural disasters in areas that didn't support him.

For those seeking specific policy details, Harris was short on information, although she did discuss a new $6,000 child tax credit for newborns and addressing housing affordability. If a common thread could be identified in her responses, it was about collaborating to prioritize issues. Here's what she said on addressing high housing prices:

This came during a question from an independent voter about groceries, an issue of great importance for many voters, but for which neither Trump nor Harris has a clear answer. She mentioned a nationwide ban on price gouging and also argued that Trump's tariffs would be detrimental. Economists claim that the tariffs would increase prices for consumers, while Trump contends they would stimulate a new US manufacturing industry.

Asked about what she could achieve in Congress, Harris did not propose a single policy but rather a spirit of bipartisanship.

Cooper noted that reinstating national abortion rights was unlikely to have the necessary Senate support due to the Senate custom of requiring a supermajority of three-fifths of senators to end debate on policy issues. Removing this requirement has been referred to as the "nuclear option" of parliamentary procedure.

Harris argued that abortion bans have put women at a disadvantage, but she tried to persuade those who identify as pro-life that the post-Roe v. Wade environment is flawed.

She did suggest that on abortion, despite the legislative hurdles, there might be a means to bridge the political divide.

On an issue where she has faced criticism recently, Harris stated that she would not simply continue the Biden administration but avoided criticizing Joe Biden. Here's her response to an undecided voter after discussing topics like housing, caregiving, and raising children:

On immigration, she declined to say that the Biden administration should have acted sooner to halt the migrant influx at the border, instead advocating for a bipartisan resolution.

Cooper pressed her on the solution, which should be the goal rather than a political victory.

Cooper questioned if she still considered Trump's border wall push "stupid" since her compromise bill included funding for a border wall.

HARRIS: I'm not afraid of good ideas, regardless of where they originated.

COOPER: So you no longer view it as stupid?

HARRIS: I believe what he did and how he did it ... made little sense, as he accomplished very little in reality.

Harris often found herself struggling to provide straightforward answers to questions. Responding to a question about how to prevent Palestinians from being harmed by Israeli bombs, Harris, a supporter of Israel, did not provide a direct response. Later, she was asked by Cooper what she would say to individuals who disagreed with her stance on this issue and were considering supporting a third-party candidate. Her response:

She was equally evasive during a discussion on Israel:

COOPER: Do you believe you would be more pro-Israel than Donald Trump?

HARRIS: I consider Donald Trump dangerous.

In an intriguing moment, Harris was asked by Cooper why her first call after Biden dropped out of the presidential race was to her pastor.

Esther was the Jewish wife of the king of Persia who saved the Jews in the empire from annihilation. Harris also disclosed to Cooper that she prays every day – sometimes twice a day.

Harris was questioned by an undecided voter about her weaknesses. While it is difficult to respond to this inquiry off the cuff, she admitted that she takes in too much input.

Harris struggles to make broad commitments. On taxes, she stated that she would not raise taxes on individuals earning less than $400,000 per year.

However, the tax-related questions were too complex to tackle at the town hall, she explained. Small business owners might earn more than $400,000 but still not face a tax increase, she suggested.

Asked about policy reversals on fracking and other issues and her stance on policing, positions that were more liberal during the 2020 Democratic primary, Harris claimed that she had gained more experience as vice president and that she would evolve in the future.

On banning fracking specifically, Cooper posed an important question.

“Do you believe that it is harmful to the environment though?” he asked.

Harris endeavored to contrast Trump's potential actions in office with her proposed policies, making reference to his controversial remarks about using the military against what he labeled the "enemy from within."

Inquired about her greatest achievement, Harris highlighted establishing a children's welfare office in California and her endeavors in reducing maternal mortality rates in the United States.

Harris further emphasized the importance of bipartisan collaboration in politics, stating, "I believe we need to prioritize issues by working together, regardless of political affiliations." In addition, she expressed her desire to bridge political divisions, saying, "As a president, my goal would be to serve and represent all Americans, regardless of their political beliefs."

