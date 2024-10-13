Understanding the distinction between a cross-entry and its non-counterpart:

Switching things up with a new career: For numerous individuals, transforming professions seems enticing. However, it's crucial to conduct a comprehensive evaluation before diving into it, or the shift might lead to dissatisfaction.

Contemplating a career change as a job hopper? A decision that seldom comes lightly. In fact, nearly 4 in 10 employees (38%) seriously consider a profession switch to another field, as indicated by recent research by Appinio on behalf of the job portal Indeed, involving approximately 2,000 employees. Moreover, 23% of them are welcoming to taking on a completely new profession, provided that no new professional training or retraining is necessitated.

So, what's convincing you to consider a profession switch? What potential advantages does this change hold?

The survey results reveal that the majority of employees (63%) aspire to higher salaries and improved financial stability through this move. A better work-life balance (42%) and increased work-from-home opportunities (34%) also rank high on the list of motivations for a career switch.

Broaden horizons, boost self-confidence

From the perspective of Lara Kieninger, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager at Stepstone, there are numerous reasons to support a career shift. For instance, professional reorientation broadens your skillset, whether through further education or everyday work experiences. "Each task we master in our job propels us further in our professional journey," shares the HR expert.

The transition that comes with a career switch also strengthens personal resilience, as per Kieninger. After all, career change enthusiasts typically step out of their comfort zones. This enhances self-confidence and improves adaptability skills, enabling us to manage new situations more effectively and acquire skills beyond the professional sphere, according to Kieninger. "These experiences serve us throughout our lives - and not just in our professional lives."

In addition, Kieninger shares compelling scenarios where a career switch might enhance professional circumstances: Maybe it's time to switch to a less stressful role for personal health reasons or require more flexible working hours and work-from-home opportunities due to family obligations.

Higher salary shouldn't be the primary focus when contemplating a profession switch, suggests Kieninger. "A career shift doesn't guarantee a salary hike, quite the contrary," she cautions. It's possible that the shift may result in reduced income. However, it may be viewed as an investment in the future, "if in the new role, long-term career opportunities lead to a higher salary."

Reflective and organized: Prepare for a career switch with care

The Indeed survey reveals concerns as well. Almost half of the respondents (49%) express fear over a lack of experience in the new role, with 40% anxious about failure and 40% worried about financial instability.

Anyone eyeing a career switch into a new profession should handle this process cautiously. Stefanie Bickert, job expert at Indeed, recommends first self-analyzing one's interests, skills, and values to ensure compatibility with the new role.

Bickert also advises against exaggerating expectations, as unrealistic expectations may lead to disappointment. Instead, she suggests painting a balanced picture of the potential improvements in the new role, without ignoring its drawbacks.

Should adjustments still be possible in your current role, Bickert suggests considering this option first. "Evaluate if you can optimize your current role through proactive shaping and adaptation of tasks and work environment."

Lastly, Bickert advocates preparing an action plan. Set achievable goals, define the necessary steps to achieve them, and create a timeline for implementation.

To make an informed decision about transitioning to a new career, it might be beneficial to seek professional advice. An advisor can provide insights and help you weigh the potential advantages and challenges of the switch.

Furthermore, undergoing a career shift can significantly enhance your resilience and boost your self-confidence. By stepping out of your comfort zone, you'll develop adaptability skills that will aid you in managing new situations effectively.

