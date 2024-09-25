Understanding the Day of September 25: Tel Aviv Developments, Impact of Storm Helene, Secret Service Matters, Ukraine Aid Situation, Drug Cost Analyses

1. Tel Aviv

Israel's military thwarted a ballistic missile today, close to its major commercial hub, Tel Aviv, which was launched by Hezbollah. It appears to be the first ballistic missile fired by the militant group toward Israel, marking a significant escalation in the hostilities between the two parties. Hezbollah claimed it was targeting Mossad's headquarters "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza" and in "defense of Lebanon and its people." Initial reports indicated no immediate harm or casualties following the interception. Since the onset of conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas last October, Hezbollah has launched countless rockets and drones from Lebanon, directed at northern Israel.

2. Storm Helene

Florida inhabitants are preparing for Helene, a swiftly intensifying tropical storm that may become a major hurricane today. Helene is anticipated to strike Florida's Gulf Coast — potentially in the Big Bend region — late Thursday and could be the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year. This would be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US in 2023 and the fifth to impact Florida since 2022. A flood warning has been issued for over 20 million people across Florida through the southern Appalachians. The Big Bend region is particularly at risk of storm surge; potential amounts of up to 15 feet are forecast. Explore CNN’s Storm Tracker to see Helene’s predicted path.

3. Secret Service

The Senate unanimously endorsed a bill on Tuesday, guaranteeing that ex-President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris receive the same level of Secret Service protection as a sitting president. Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida presented the legislation to the Senate floor after the House passed it unanimously, 405-0. It now progresses to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. The Secret Service is under scrutiny by Congress following two apparent assassination attempts on Trump, the first on July 13 at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and the second on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. A new report revealed the failures of Secret Service agents during the first attempt were "foreseeable, preventable" and found that several problems recognized by the committee "remain unaddressed" by the agency.

4. Ukraine aid

The US plans to announce billions of dollars in support for Ukraine in the coming days, pledging the funding before its expiration after Congress failed to include an extension for the aid in its temporary spending bill to maintain the government operating. Congressional leaders were pressured to exclude the language from the spending bill due to internal resistance within the House GOP and their deep-seated divisions over funding for Ukraine. Once the funding bill clears the House, the Senate could ratify it later today or Thursday — the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the US Capitol. Zelensky is slated to address the UN General Assembly today in New York City, where world leaders have assembled to discuss global concerns and showcase their countries' priorities.

5. Drug prices

During a grilling session with Novo Nordisk's CEO over the price of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed that approximately 40,000 people die annually in the US if the company doesn't make the medications more affordable. This marked the latest in a series of hearings Sanders has led with pharmaceutical company CEOs about the cost of medicines in the US, which are typically significantly higher — frequently multiple times more expensive — than in other wealthy nations. Sanders noted that the list price for a four-week supply of Ozempic is $969 in the US, while it can be purchased for $155 in Canada and $59 in Germany. Similarly, Wegovy's list price is $1,349 in the US, but it's $186 in Denmark, $140 in Germany, and $92 in the UK, he explained.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Finland zoo grapples with affording its giant pandasAdorable? Extremely costly ... A Finnish zoo will relinquish two giant pandas to China because it can no longer cover their expenses.

Milan Fashion Week highlightsIron-free clothes? No problem, according to the luxury fashion world. Apparently, creased and wrinkled garments are in style.

What teen Instagram accounts appear likeInstagram will automatically convert millions of teen accounts to private and restrict the kind of content young users can see on the app. In this video, CNN’s Clare Duffy demonstrates what users will see as the modifications take effect.

Archaeological sites uncovered by artificial intelligence in desertResearchers in Abu Dhabi contend they've discovered a more effective way to explore desert areas for important archaeological sites buried beneath the sand.

Link between Parkinson’s and footballCNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta shares his professional perspective on Parkinson’s disease after football Hall of Famer Brett Favre disclosed he was recently diagnosed with the degenerative brain disorder.

1111That's the phone number to connect with the crisis lifeline in the USA, offering complimentary emotional assistance to individuals experiencing mental health crises. Key telecommunications providers are now implementing a technology that will direct calls and texts marked as 1111 to relevant support centers, based on the geographical location of the user, as revealed by the Department of Health and Human Services yesterday. Policy makers assert this upgrade will enable easier access to local services for those in need, thus substantially improving efficiency and effectiveness – potentially saving lives.

TODAY’S SAYING

"Kudos to every individual's affection."

— Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, authorizing a statement following Thailand's historic legal recognition of same-sex unions, granting same-sex couples the right to lawfully wed on Tuesday.

TODAY’S ATMOSPHERE

Examine your local forecast here>>›

AND TO WRAP UP ...

Seaside residence crumbles in North Carolina’s Outer BanksThree coastal residences in North Carolina have succumbed to the encroaching waters and erosion since last Friday. Witness fragmentary images of an uninhabited house being swallowed by the ocean this week.

Regarding the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it's important for us to stay informed about the situation between Israel and various militant groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas. The potential impact of Hurricane Helene on Florida is a concern for all of us living in the United States, especially those in the affected areas.

