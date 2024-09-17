Understanding Racketeering: A Breakdown of the Felony

These notorious groups ruled over organized crime in Chicago and New York for years upon years – until law enforcement took them down with a single, powerful accusation: racketeering.

This tactic has since been utilized by the federal government to take down over a dozen college sports figures and test administrators implicated in the largest college admission scandal in history. Notable figures like former President Donald Trump, R. Kelly, Young Thug, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have also fallen under its scope.

Activities such as sex trafficking, cheating scandals, and mob involvement may seem drastically different. Yet, they all fall under the all-encompassing umbrella of racketeering.

To shed some light on this concept, CNN consulted attorney G. Robert Blakey back in 2019. Blakey played a significant role in drafting racketeering laws in at least 22 states.

Racketeering isn't a crime in itself

In essence, racketeering refers to engaging in an unlawful scheme. It serves as a framework in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, to categorize 35 transgressions, including kidnapping, murder, bribery, arson, and extortion.

Blakey clarified that racketeering isn't a specific offense, but rather a way to approach and prosecute various offenses.

He also pointed out that racketeering isn't a single criminal act. To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove a recurring series involving at least two instances of racketeering activity.

Racketeering is intentionally comprehensive

Congress enacted the RICO Act in 1970 to combat organized crime. Since then, it has been employed against high-profile Mafia leaders, like Antonio Corallo, head of the well-known Lucchese crime family.

However, as Blakey pointed out, racketeering isn't exclusive to organized crime.

The federal law possesses a rather broad scope and has been used to prosecute insider trading cases and anti-abortion groups who obstructed access to clinics.

Affecting interstate commerce is a requirement

In order to convict someone of racketeering, according to the US Justice Department, prosecutors must establish five key components:

• The existence of a criminal organization• The impact of the enterprise on interstate commerce• The involvement of the defendant with or employment by the enterprise• The defendant's participation in a recurring pattern of racketeering activity• The defendant's involvement in at least two instances of racketeering activity

The severity of the sentence for racketeering varies depending on the jurisdiction and the gravity of the crime. Convicted racketeers may also be subject to fines.

