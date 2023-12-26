Rail traffic - Undermining in Herdecke: regional train rerouted

Due to a track washout in Herdecke, the regional train line RB52 between the main stations of Dortmund and Hagen will be rerouted in both directions without intermediate stops on Tuesday. Replacement bus services are being prepared, said a railroad spokesperson. It is not yet known how long the closure will last. Long-distance trains between Dortmund and Hagen are not affected.

Statement from the railroad

