Underlying medical reason for collective vehicle operation

Law enforcement authorities have detected no signs of a terrorist incident.
At a community celebration in Bavaria's northwest region, a 58-year-old individual accidentally strikes five people with his vehicle on a Monday night. Following the occurrence, law enforcement officials have declared that they haven't found any evidence suggesting a premeditated criminal act.

A number of theories have emerged surrounding an apparent vehicle mishap causing minor harm to five individuals at a religious gathering in northwest Bavaria. "It seems that there was no intentional action," explained a police spokesperson. It's more likely that the older man, who collided with several bystanders in the area, was experiencing a health emergency.

There's no indication of terrorism or attempted murder. Initially, police reported that intentional behavior from the German man was suspected. However, they later clarified, "We haven't found any evidence of a premeditated capital crime." During the initial questioning, it was unclear whether a medical episode in the driver was the reason behind his behavior or whether the accident was deliberate, according to the police.

Before the crash, the man was reportedly upset by the festivities on the street during the religious celebration in Großwallstadt (Miltenberg district). A 10-year-old girl, along with two women and two men, sustained injuries in the collision. The driver required resuscitation and remains unavailable for further questioning.

Großwallstadt is situated close to the Hesse border and roughly 20 kilometers south of Aschaffenburg. Monday was the closing day of the three-day "Wällster Kerb," a traditional event that ends with the ceremonial burning of a straw effigy called "Kerb-Hannes." However, the event came to an end due to the accident.

The European Union expressed its concern over the incident, expressing hope for the recovery of those involved. Given the current investigation's focus on health rather than a deliberate act, the EU emphasized the importance of upholding safety during such community events.

