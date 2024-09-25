Undergraduates are facing an escalating financial burden in securing accommodation.

When settling into shared apartment rooms rented by students, they often find themselves shelling out more money, as per a study. The rise in so-called promotional rents averaged 5.1% last year, according to the current student housing report by financial services provider MLP and the Institute of the German Economy (IW).

This analysis looked at 38 German university towns, which were advertised on major real estate websites and newspapers in the second quarter. With the exception of Heidelberg, rents increased in all locations. The most significant increases were seen in Berlin (9.4%) and Leipzig (9.3%). The smallest price increases were observed in Würzburg and Tübingen (both 1.6%).

To ensure consistency, researchers calculated prices for a 30 square meter model apartment situated near universities. Students in Munich pay the most for this type of accommodation, with the model apartment costing 807 euros per month with utilities included. This is followed by Berlin (678 euros), Frankfurt am Main and Stuttgart (both 674 euros). Students can live on the cheapest end of the scale in Chemnitz (263 euros) and Magdeburg (333 euros).

For a 20 square meter model shared apartment room, the trend remains the same. Students in Munich pay the highest amount, specifically 588 euros. This is followed by Constance (558 euros), Hamburg (542 euros) and Frankfurt (535 euros).

