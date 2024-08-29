Undergoing Evaluation: No Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Outperforms the "Acceptable" Category Option.

Dust specks, crumbs, animal fur: What vacuum cleaners ought to truly tackle! Be it carpet, hardwood floors, or stairs. A job that not everyone excels at with ease.

Cumbersome corded vacuums might be bulky, yet they can't be beat in terms of affordability. Quality cordless vacuums cost numerous times more. However, they're space-saving, instantaneous to use, and incredibly practical.

Stiftung Warentest examined ten corded vacuums, putting them through their paces on stairs, carpets, hard floors, and in corners. The verdict: None of the examined equipment is a universal panacea.

While almost all vacuums in the test effectively evacuated dust from hard floors, only two models performed well on shaggy carpeted surfaces. When it comes to pet hair, all tested devices reached their limits. And numerous just shoved coarse crumbs around. Five models with a dust container and five with a bag were assessed.

In summary, the testers graded "good" five times. One bagless vacuum cleaner earned a "satisfactory" rating, four vacuums were rated "adequate," including two with a bag and two without. One model's dust container hinge broke during impact testing, and another lost a front wheel. The last place in the test failed its motor in the durability test. It yielded after roughly half of the ten years of use simulated by the testers.

For pet hair, opt for a cordless vacuum

The victors are the bagged vacuums from AEG (model AB81A2DG) and Miele (model Classic C1 CarCare) for around 380 and 250 euros respectively. The cheapest "good" device in the test comes from Fakir (model BlueVac Power). It uses a bag, costs about 102 euros, and boasts impressive performance in many carpet suction categories.

Of use to know: For individuals with dust allergies, the testers endorse the AEG model, as it captures dust within a self-sealing bag.

If you want to remove pet hair from the carpet, the testers suggest utilizing a cordless vacuum with excellent pet hair extraction or a vacuum with a rotating electric brush. None of the tested floor vacuums included such a brush.

