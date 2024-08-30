- Under these phrases, Jan Hofer bids his goodbyes.

Final salute: Allow me to extend a heartfelt greeting to RTL Direct once more. These words are bound to remain etched in the memories of Jan Hofer's devoted followers for a considerable span. In last night's broadcast, our beloved RTL moderator took his leave from his audience. Among various topics such as Solingen, the traffic light administration's safety package, and the unexpected drop in inflation rate, his departure also garnered attention.

"In fact, the next segment should be airing shortly, but just then, the door swings open and who walks in – Pinar Atalay," Hofer says, grinning into the camera. Moments later, during the live broadcast, Atalay is shown with a massive bouquet of flowers, a delightful surprise for the "news legend," as Hofer refers to her. "We're not just going to let you go like that," she tells him.

Jan Hofer: "I've been around"

Engaging in conversation with his colleague, Hofer reveals his plans to stay visible, albeit not on RTL Direct: "I'm not disappearing altogether, I'll probably surface here and there, but not on RTL Direct." This is then followed by a reflection on the three years of his tenure at RTL Direct and heartfelt farewells from his political and media associates.

As the host of Tagesschau on Germany's First Public Broadcasting Service from 1985 to 2020, Hofer then moved over to RTL and took charge of the news program RTL Direct. "I can't help it," says the seasoned newsreader to his colleague, "I've been gracing people's living rooms for several decades." Unconventional careers like his or that of his RTL colleague Peter Kloeppel aren't as common nowadays. However, he now plans to devote more time to his family.

At the conclusion of the broadcast, Hofer addresses his viewers directly and expresses his gratitude. "I'm confident there will be more opportunities to cross paths," says the 74-year-old. A vow to his fans – and to himself. Then, he waves warmly at the camera.

Note of transparency: Stern is an affiliate of RTL Germany.

After expressing his gratitude to his viewers, Hofer waves goodbye to them, doing so directly into the lens of the [The camera]. Later, in a reflective moment, Hofer reveals his intention to continue his presence in the media world, sharing that he won't be completely disappearing, but he will not be seen on [RTL Direct] anymore.

Read also: