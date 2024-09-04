Under the still-present debris, individuals remain trapped at 08:03, according to Selensky.

Russian barrage on Poltava amongst the deadliest single assaults since war commencement. As per President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, individuals are still buried beneath the debris.

07:39 Grossi foreshadows impending disaster at Zaporizhzhia NPPUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossi, discuss the predicament surrounding nuclear facilities in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi intends to visit the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi expresses during the meeting with Zelenskyy that the situation there is "extremely fragile" and the chance of a calamity remains. The plant fell under Russian command soon after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and is currently inactive. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the accusations.

07:18 Governor: At least two casualties in Lviv assaultAt least two people have been killed and 19 wounded in Russian air strikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the region's governor, Maxym Kozytskyy, states on Telegram.

06:53 Ukraine seeks further aid for agricultural reconstruction and mine clearanceUkraine seeks additional support in reconstructing its agricultural sector and cleansing minefields. This is reported by the Düsseldorf "Rheinische Post" citing an answer from the German government to a question from the Union, which the newspaper has obtained. It refers to a funding program for agricultural areas near the front. "The federal government has been asked to examine a possible contribution," it says in the paper. For example, a safety bonus would have to be paid for the personnel. Ukraine has also asked whether a program funded by the Ministry of Agriculture to provide generators can be extended. "In addition, Ukraine has requested support for mine clearance in areas near the front line." According to the federal government, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development is already active in a project to detect and clear mines.

06:17 Ukraine: Fire after Russian Shahed drone attack on LvivA fire has broken out near Lviv's main railway station following Russian air strikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, the region's governor, Maxym Kozytskyy, states on Telegram. Two school buildings have also been damaged, with many windows shattered and glass scattered on the streets. According to Kozytskyy, several Shahed drones were used in the Russian air strike. Air defense and rescue services are on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyy, states on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been wounded. Lviv is located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, far from the front in the east, but has been targeted by attacks several times since the start of the war.

05:29 Second Series of Air Strikes on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is struck by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Air defense is mobilized. Witnesses report numerous explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, indicating the use of air defense systems. Simultaneously, the military reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. The entire Ukraine is in air alert, the Ukrainian air force states on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to protect airspace in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activities, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces states.

04:35 Biden Declares Commitment to Provide Ukraine with New Air Defense Systems

Following the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Biden promises to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I condemn this atrocious attack in the strongest terms," Biden declares. Washington will continue to support Kyiv militarily, "including the provision of air defense systems and capabilities that the country requires to protect its borders." Selenskyj renewed his appeal to Western partners after the attack, which left at least 51 dead, to quickly supply Ukraine with new air defense systems and authorize the use of previously supplied long-range weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

02:52 Renewed Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense units are engaged in repelling the attacks on the capital's outskirts, the Ukrainian military reports on Telegram. There is no information yet on the number of drones used or possible damages. The nighttime attack is part of a series of Russian air strikes on Kyiv that have intensified recently.

01:32 Selenskyj Sets Goal to Hold Kursk Indefinitely

Ukraine aims to maintain the occupied territories in the Russian oblast of Kursk in perpetuity until Kremlin leader Putin returns to the negotiating table, President Selenskyj states in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. The occupation of the territories is a crucial aspect of the "victory plan," he adds. However, Ukraine does not need any Russian territory in general, Selenskyj asserts, without specifying whether the conquest of more Russian territory is planned. The Kursk operation was a closely guarded secret, even US President Biden was not informed.

Four administrative officials step down just before an anticipated government reorganization in Ukraine. These officials include Olga Stefanishyna, the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Minister for Strategic Industries who significantly expanded weapon production, Denys Malyuska, the Minister for Justice, and Ruslan Strilets, the Minister for Environment. It remains uncertain if these officials will transition to different prominent roles. As David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People party faction, reveals on Telegram, a significant government overhaul is imminent this week. Arakhamia specifies that Friday will be a day of terminations, while Saturday will be a day of new appointments. He is perceived as a close confidant of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:16 After Rocket Assault on Poltava: Zelensky Encourages Use of Long-Range MunitionsIn response to the deadly Russian rocket attack on Poltava, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging authorization to employ long-range weapons against Russia. "Should we manage to eliminate the launch sites of the aggressors where they launch from, and put an end to the Russian military airfields and their supply chains," Zelensky declares in his daily video update. Accoding to his account, the casualties in Poltava now stand at 51 and the number of injured at 271. Additional individuals are presumed to be trapped beneath the wreckage.

22:06 Zelensky Dismisses Another Prominent AideUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Rostyslav Shurma, the first deputy head of the presidential office, as stated in a presidential decree posted on the official website. In addition, Parliament Speaker announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration of Ukraine. A number of other ministers had earlier submitted their resignations. President Volodymyr Zelensky justifies the changes as crucial to fortify the government. "Autumn will be critical. Our state institutions must be reorganized so that Ukraine can achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "Residents Describe an Extremely Scary Moment"Ukraine reports one of its heaviest air strikes since the war began. Tens of people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma is present at the scene and reports a " Rather tense atmosphere" and how locals recounted their experiences during the rocket assault.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Killing Captured TroopsThe Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges that Russian soldiers have murdered more captive soldiers. Investigations have been launched into the killings of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the office reported on its Telegram channel. According to the information obtained, the three Ukrainians exited a bunker with their hands raised. "The invaders forced them to lie face down on the ground and instantly shot them in the back," the office said, citing videos circulating online.

The tensions in the cyber realm have also escalated, with reports of a potential cyberwar threatening Ukraine's critical infrastructure. In response, the Ukrainian government has strengthened its cyber defenses and urged international allies to bolster their support in this digital battlefield.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the possibility of cyber attacks on nuclear facilities, such as the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under Russian control. The fear is that a cyber attack could exacerbate the existing fragility of the plant, leading to a catastrophic situation.

