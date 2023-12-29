Under the spell of the blackmailers: crime thriller "Ostfriesenwut" on ZDF

They sit in their shabby caravan and dream of big money. A young blackmail couple threaten to poison the drinking water in East Frisia with ricin. To emphasize their demands, they send a poisoned letter to a local editor-in-chief, who ends up in intensive care. The rather clueless blackmailers Neele (Lili Zahavi) and Justus (Paul Wollin) are merely the naive henchmen for the revenge plans of the megalomaniac criminal Steinhausen (Stefan Kurt), who is pursuing his own personal goals. And who does not shy away from cold-blooded murders.

The ZDF "Ostfriesenkrimi" is once again not for the faint-hearted, and you can't expect comedic fare in this series. The new episode "Ostfriesenwut", which airs on Saturday at 8.15 pm on the second channel, is once again decidedly dark and morbid. "He's not laughing" is how a domestic worker describes the mastermind behind the poison attacks. For detective Ann Kathrin Klaasen (Picco von Groote), her husband Frank Weller (Christian Erdmann) and the usual chaotic Rupert (Barnaby Metschurat), a race against time begins after a woman's body is found in the Wadden Sea.

An enemy from the old days

Soon it's no longer just a routine case. Inspector Klaasen has a strong suspicion that the criminal Steinhausen is the murderer of her father. The felon should actually be in jail in "Santa Fu" in Hamburg, but he supposedly died there two months ago. In fact, BKA chief Genzler (Jan Henrik Stahlberg) has brought the prisoner to East Frisia under a false name in order to get to the blackmailers. But the highly intelligent Steinhausen has long been playing his own game - and has his sights set on the inspector.

Directed by Christine Repond and based on a screenplay by Christian Limmer, a hard-hitting psychological drama unfolds under a gloomy Nordic sky. Klaasen is put down by her own superiors, including her former, actually loyal boss Ubbo Heide (Kai Maertens). She ends up in a closed psychiatric ward, committed by her own people. Klaasen once again fights a lonely battle against an almost overpowering opponent.

Doro Götz's camera hovers menacingly slowly over the coastal landscape and often finds the investigator alone on endless walks along the beach. You hardly notice that the tough Klaasen is actually newly married to her ever-worried colleague Franz Weller. The protagonist comes across as very one-dimensional this time.

In the end, it is the memory of a great love that brings the villain to justice. It is not the police who put the criminal out of action, but a young woman who risks her own life in the process. The inspector can only gratefully lend a helping hand. The dark cloud has passed after all.

