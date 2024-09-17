Under the new mayoral proposals, Oxford Street in London is set to become a pedestrian-only zone.

The municipal administration declares that the blueprint involves transforming the thoroughfare into an automobile-free pedestrian zone, thereby creating a captivating public domain.

As per the report, Oxford Street records an astounding 500,000 footfall daily. Notable retail establishments like Selfridges and John Lewis call this iconic shopping district their home.

However, the globally recognized retail mecca has encountered setbacks recently. Post-pandemic, tourism numbers haven't fully rebounded, according to the municipal administration. Some flagship stores have shut down, and the street has witnessed an influx of shops selling merchandise such as American-themed candies.

The mayor remarked in the statement, "Oxford Street was once the pinnacle of Britain's retail sector, but it's indisputable that it has suffered significantly over the past decade. Immediate action is essential to breathe new life into the United Kingdom's most acclaimed high street."

Khan, an affiliate of the Labour party and securing a third term as London mayor in May, has previously attempt to revitalize the locale, but his initiatives were vetoed by Westminster City Council, which administers the local area.

Khan's latest initiative hinges on obtaining additional planning privileges from the government, thereby curtailed some of Westminster City Council's jurisdiction.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, commended Khan's strategy, stating in the report that it "will propel growth by generating new job opportunities, inducing financial activity, and providing a much-needed impetus to London's nightlife economy."

In a release on Tuesday, the council announced that it has formulated its own scheme over the previous two years to revamp the area.

"These plans are construction-ready, have garnered retailers' and the local community's support, and were created to foster substantial economic growth while ensuring a prosperous future for our bustling neighborhoods in the West End," reads the release.

Despite this, the council mentioned that it "intends to collaborate cooperatively with the Mayor and the Government to ensure the best possible outcomes for local communities, businesses, and London."

Khan expressed his aspirations for Oxford Street to "resurgence as the leading retail hub in the world" and aims to make "the area remarkably greener, cleaner, and safer for everyone."

"The proposals would result in a significantly enhanced shopping experience for shoppers, residents, workers, and tourists visiting Oxford Street and the surrounding area, restoring this part of the metropolis to its past brilliance," concludes the release.

Several tasks must be accomplished prior to commencing work, including a public consultation phase. A spokesperson for the mayor's office communicated to CNN that they anticipate implementing a transition scheme within a two-year period.

