Under the four-year tenure, Harris expresses minimal regrets about her actions aligning with Biden's.

"There's no subject that crosses my mind when it comes to my involvement in key decisions and the work we've accomplished," Harris mentioned during an interview on ABC's "The View". This comment was swiftly utilized by her Republican competitors, illustrating the delicate balance Harris needs to strike between maintaining loyalty to her boss and convincing voters of her ability to bring about a fresh era in American politics.

Although Harris has been presenting herself as the new face of Democratic politicians since assuming the role from Biden in July, this statement underscores a significant political challenge for Harris: She's promoting herself as a change agent, yet she hasn't disclosed any substantial departures from her boss. Given that Biden's approval ratings have dipped – CNN's compilation of polls shows his approval rating at 40% and disapproval at 55% – this is a concern for the Harris campaign.

In her interview on The View, Harris emphasized various policies under the Biden administration, such as supporting American manufacturing industries and capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors, a policy she intends to extend to all Americans. She acknowledged that they are "distinct individuals" with diverse backgrounds.

The vice president subsequently emphasized one way she would diverge from Biden if elected president: "Listen, I have the intention of having a Republican in my cabinet," Harris said.

Establishing more distance from Biden is a topic of ongoing debate within the campaign, as reported by CNN on Sunday. Despite advice from top advisors to highlight and amplify differences – citing specific poll data and the general demand for change perceived in the electorate – Harris herself has been hesitant.

Even on policies where Harris has announced differences from Biden – like altering the capital gains tax rate, expanding the child tax credit, or implementing a stricter border policy – the vice president has informed her team privately that she doesn't wish to highlight these departures because she fears it could come off as disloyal, a Democrat who has spoken with CNN revealed on Tuesday.

Her response to the popular ABC daytime talkshow became a talking point for the Trump campaign and its allies.

"If you're a voter keen on moving past Joe Biden's failing economy, open borders, and international turmoil, then Kamala Harris is not the candidate for you," the campaign declared in a new statement.

The campaign proceeded, "Kamala Harris has no qualms about supporting inflationary spending, open borders, and weakness abroad."

The Trump War Room X account shared a clip of that exchange and included three siren emojis. Trump ally, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, responded to the moment with a post on X, "Voting for Kamala Harris is a vote for four more years of Biden's policies on inflation, the border, and national security – with even less competent leadership."

In the realm of politics, Harris's statement on ABC's "The View" sparked debate within her campaign about establishing more distance from Biden, due to his dwindling approval ratings. Despite the electorate's perceived demand for change, Harris has been hesitant to highlight significant departures from Biden, fearing it might be perceived as disloyalty.

Read also: