Under Putin's warning, long-range assaults are off-limits towards the Western world.

Russia strongly advises the West against enabling Ukraine to utilize long-range weapons. If Ukraine is incapable of employing these weapons independently, then responsibility falls on NATO, and Russia may be compelled to implement a "suitable retaliation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses hope that Western leaders have heeded his alerts: a direct clash with NATO would be imminent if the West permits Ukraine to wage long-range attacks on Russia. "They haven't responded, but I hope they've listened," Putin responded to a journalist's query on Russian state TV about whether the West reacted to his warning.

"Ukrainian troops can't employ these weapons solo. Expertise from NATO countries is needed, as it necessitates space intelligence, a field Ukraine lacks," Putin further added. If such deployment takes place, Russia "will be required to respond suitably. Exactly how, when, and where? The answer isn't clear yet," Putin said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently urged Western allies to permit the application of more sophisticated Western missiles against Russia. Kyiv claims that the utilization of these weapons could substantially favor Ukraine within the war. In mid-September, Putin declared that West's approval of this would drastically alter the essence of the conflict. "It would signify that NATO countries are at war with Russia," the Kremlin chief stated.

Shortly afterward, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer consented to postpone a judgment on deploying long-range Western weapons against Russian targets. Biden later downplayed Putin's warning. US officials revealed that these weapons would provide only limited assistance to Ukraine.

