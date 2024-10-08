Skip to content
Under Frontier Airlines aircraft, a noticeable blaze emerges during its difficult touchdown in Las Vegas.

Underneath a Frontier aircraft, fiery flames were visible during its challenging touch-down at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on a Saturday.

Video displays instance of smoke detected beneath Frontier aircraft post-landing in Vegas. A...
Video displays instance of smoke detected beneath Frontier aircraft post-landing in Vegas. A bystander documented the incident where smoke was noticed beneath a Frontier aircraft as it touched down at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Under Frontier Airlines aircraft, a noticeable blaze emerges during its difficult touchdown in Las Vegas.

Flight 1326 was approaching its destination from San Diego, and the aircraft was "going through the process of touching down," when smoke was reported in the cockpit, leading the pilots to declare an emergency, as per statements from Frontier and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft apparently had a "rough landing with tires bursting," reported airport authorities to CNN. Footage acquired by CNN depicts flames beneath the plane and a streak of smoke following its landing.

The Clark County Fire Department responded swiftly, ensuring the safe evacuation of all 190 passengers and seven crew members to the departure area, as shared by airport officials.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Pacific Time, Frontier stated.

"The cause of this incident is still being investigated," the airline noted further.

A hold at the airport was implemented until 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, as reported by the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will also delve into the incident, as disclosed in a Saturday announcement from the agency published on X.

The Clark County Fire Department worked closely with us to ensure everyone's safety during the evacuation.After the incident, Frontier expressed their concern for our well-being and stated that the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

