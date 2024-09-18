Undav feels frustrated over Rüdiger's "typical goal" scoring incident.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, VfB Stuttgart had an impressive comeback to the Champions League, but unfortunately, they fell short with a 1:3 defeat against the reigning champs. Despite putting up a fierce fight, they ended up on the losing side. A Real Madrid star gave the visitors some kudos.

Deniz Undav, Stuttgart's aspiring superstar, was "pissed off" at spoiler Antonio Rüdiger. "We had the upper hand and should've netted a goal in the first half. But then we give away this darn standard goal," the Stuttgart striker grumbled following his team's unfortunate 1:3 (0:0) defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League debut.

That "darn" goal was courtesy of former Stuttgart player, Rüdiger. The international teammate of Undav gave Real the lead with his header from a corner (83') and cared little about it. "I'm thrilled with the goal that put us ahead, as it was scored against my previous club," said the defender: "But we weren't impressive in the first half."

Brazilian Sensation Seals the Deal

Before Rüdiger's goal, Undav also equalized with his header (68') after a corner, nullifying Kylian Mbappé's initial goal for the Spaniards (46'). "That's just my instinct," Undav said about his goal: "I've had it since birth." But Brazilian sensation Endrick sealed the deal for Real with a late goal in the 96th minute.

"It was a typical Real Madrid game. But we'll keep going, we need to put this into perspective. We'll return to the Champions League soon and aim to outperform last time," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who faces Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this Sunday. "We'll take away many valuable lessons from this - especially experience at the highest level. Now we've got Dortmund on our plate. We won't lose focus there."

A former Dortmund player only had positive words for Stuttgart. "It was a grueling challenge for us," said English international player Jude Bellingham: "Stuttgart has a strong team. They've made significant strides recently." According to Rüdiger, Real also needs to elevate - especially with a crucial player missing. "We're still figuring things out, as we've lost a vital player in Toni Kroos," explained the defender: "That's not easy to replace. His talents are special." The long-time midfield maestro and six-time Champions League champion retired from football after the Euros with the German national team.

