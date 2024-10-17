Uncovered Racist Circle Linked to Influencers Favoring AfD

In a high-end Athenian eatery, radical extremist Erik Ahrens exudes arrogance, revealing his aspiration to climb the political ladder in Germany, mimicking Donald Trump's style. He yearns to spearhead a populist movement, a concept unseen in Germany for a century, subtly hinting at Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Ahrens believes that this can be achieved through an international network and generous backers.

During an evening in October 2023, Ahrens mistakenly believed he was in the company of allies: British collaborator Matthew Frost and a purported wealthy investor. Unbeknownst to him, the investor was a covert activist from Hope Not Hate, equipped with a hidden camera. The secret meetings of the far-right network have been documented extensively by the activist, who shared the material with publications like the "Guardian," "Der Spiegel," and "Der Standard."

Ahrens' ambitions could be dismissed as an inflated sense of self, but investigations suggest a global propaganda machine is beginning to take shape. Ahrens and his sympathizers propagate hate speech, reminiscent of Nazi ideology, paired with pseudoscientific theories about genetics and eugenics. The UK newspaper "Der Spiegel" refers to this network as an "international coalition of racists." It has reportedly garnered support from a wealthy American benefactor.

Masterminding Krah's Online Presence

Ahrens, a well-connected figure in Germany's far-right circles, has made a name for himself as the architect of Maximilian Krah's online influencer status, the AfD's offensive candidate for European elections. With slogans like "True men are right," anti-migrant rhetoric, and conspiracy theories about a "great population exchange," Krah garnered millions of followers on TikTok, reaching numerous young people. Ahrens boasted about the platform's potential to seed ideas into the minds of millions of young people during a far-right publisher's event.

Ahrens was also a strong advocate of the "Identitarian Movement," leading a project that promoted right-wing ideologies among students. Current members of the AfD's federal board were involved in this project. Ahrens was also present in the Potsdam gathering in November 2023, where politicians from the AfD and the Values Union talked about potential "mass emigration" from Germany. AfD and the "Identitarian Movement" distanced themselves from Ahrens only a few weeks ago, following his proposal to synchronize dance videos with an AfD song.

Brandenburg's Office for the Protection of the Constitution refutes these public disassociations, stating that Ahrens has close ties with AfD, Young Alternatives, the "Identitarian Movement," and other right-wing groups. According to the institution's head, Jörg Müller, Ahrens poses a significant threat, especially to young people, due to his expansive internet reach and self-radicalization.

On X, Ahrens demonstrates his deeply racist worldview, dwelling on the superiority of Aryans and advocating for a return to "race science." According to Hope Not Hate, Ahrens' influence extends beyond Germany, with him and his allies forming an international network of "race science" advocates. They aim to influence public discourse on race and eugenics through podcasts, videos, an online magazine, and exclusive events.

The organization, established two years ago under the guise of the Human Diversity Foundation (HDF), operates from Wyoming, USA, where business owners can remain anonymous. HDF has been successful in finding investors, with reported donations of $1.3 million from Seattle-based multimillionaire Andrew Conru, who has made a fortune with dating platforms. Contradictorily, when confronted by the "Guardian" about the network's true intentions, Conru distanced himself, asserting that the organization had strayed from its initial goal of "impartial academic research."

In an additional secretly recorded conversation, Ahrens and Frost outlined their mission to a 90-strong audience in London in October 2023. The sailing clubhouse on the Thames played host to the gathering, where Ahrens presented himself as a consultant to the AfD. In one of the conversations, Ahrens expressed his wish to establish a "homeland" for white people, resembling Israel for Jews, which could potentially be Germany.

Several conversations with the NGO reveal plans by Ahrens and Frost to launch another initiative targeting ideologically aligned men who practice combat sports and advance the movement through "private strategy camps." Only the "best" would be admitted, according to Ahrens, echoing the ideals of the SS, his esteemed role model.

Despite having limited impact, HDF is associated with a broader initiative aiming to revive questionable racial science in societal discussions. Members of this faction strive to establish genetic disparities among races, such as superior intelligence or criminal tendencies. As Rebecca Sear of The Guardian put it, "Pseudoscientific racism has often been employed to dispute policies aiming to minimize disparities between racial groups." It also servesto advocate for stricter immigration rules, like decreasing immigration from groups allegedly possessing low intelligence, she noted.

Upon demand, Frost of the UK distanced himself from HDF and Ahrens. In an interview with "Der Spiegel," Ahrens denied ever being a part of HDF's staff. The formation of the "Elite Group" was eventually unsuccessful. Ahrens attributed his blissful ignorance of secret filming during public appearances and conversations to his alcohol consumption at the time. However, on that particular evening at the Athenian restaurant, he was sober, but he still indulged in beer consumption. He acknowledged that this lowered his self-control and intuition. Now, he's learned, "Say no to beer – that strengthens a man's resolve. That's why I don't drink beer, to avoid falling for undercover journalists."

In a surprising turn of events, during a heated discussion at the Athenian restaurant, Ahrens raised the topic of HDF and its alleged mission, referencing Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, saying, "What is this obsession with race science and eugenics? It's reminiscent of something I've read about in the past..."

Feeling threatened, Ahrens later addressed his followers on an online platform, denouncing any comparison between his work and the Nazi Party, asserting, "Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party are not our role models. We are about promoting diversity through scientific research, not advocating for racial supremacy."

