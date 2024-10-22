Uncovered investigations into corrupt healthcare payments in five different regions.

In a significant sweep spanning five German territories in late 2023, authorities in Lower Saxony focused their efforts on dismantling a system of bribery and corruption within the healthcare industry. A medical professional was apprehended, as confirmed by law enforcement in Göttingen and the Prosecutor's Office in Braunschweig. A pharmacist is the primary suspect, accused of offering bribes to doctors to encourage the selective prescription of high-priced eye treatments, thereby boosting his product's dominance in the market.

Initial investigations commenced in October 2023, with early raids conducted over the summer. After meticulous analysis of gathered evidence, the suspicions of manipulating specific physicians were substantiated.

On a particular Tuesday, 24 locations across Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, and Hesse were scrutinized, encompassing both residential properties and commercial establishments. Approximately €2 million were seized from a business's banking account.

The investigation into the bribery case expanded beyond Lower Saxony, with authorities in The Federal States of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, and Hesse joining forces to uncover potential corruption. The seized funds, totaling approximately €2 million, were linked to accounts in various banks across The Federal States.

Read also: