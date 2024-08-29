Unconventional Physical Activities for Sweltering Summer Afternoons

Engaging in physical exercise is essential, even during scorching summer days. However, it's crucial to pay heed to your body and not overexert yourself, as excessive heat can rapidly deplete your energy levels. Is leisurely jogging an acceptable substitute for regular jogging? This Japanese fitness trend is experiencing a surge in popularity internationally as well. Dr. Gert-Peter Brueggemann, a professor specializing in biomechanics, sheds light on this joint-friendly running trend in an interview.

What, precisely, is leisurely jogging, and how does it function?

Dr. Gert-Peter Brueggemann: In leisurely jogging, or what biomechanics experts refer to as grounded running, we run without a period of flight. Our feet land squarely on our midfoot, and we move at a slow pace with numerous small steps, averaging 1.5 to 2 steps per second. This form of movement features a reduced or absent flight phase between steps, during which we are not in contact with the ground. Without a flight phase, the pressure acting on our joints is minimalized during landing.

It's essential to bear in mind that the forces acting on our body tend to be more intense than when we're seated or standing, regardless of speed, whether it's leisurely jogging or standard running. These forces largely impact our knees during the running phase, also known as the stance phase, which is more prolonged in leisurely jogging than in running with a flight phase. Therefore, it's crucial to select a running shoe with a design that seamlessly channels these forces through our body and renders them harmless, even at slower speeds.

Is leisurely jogging more suitable for sweltering summer days and an alternative to regular jogging?

This is a matter of personal preference. Temperature should not influence this decision. The heat can present an exceptional challenge for our body during hot weather. If you still wish to engage in physical exercise under such conditions, it's advisable to avoid the height of sunlight and heat and instead relocate your workout to the morning, for instance. However, if the temperature is too high for standard jogging, it's equally too high for leisurely jogging.

What kind of shoes should you wear for leisurely jogging, and how critical is the appropriate footwear?

The choice of running shoes plays a vital role in avoiding injuries, regardless of speed. The shoes, or rather the midsole technology employed, are the main factors in reducing running injuries. Biomechanically designed running shoes featuring U-TECH technology can decrease running-related knee injuries by over fifty percent among runners.

Why is leisurely jogging so popular?

Leisurely jogging caters to individuals who can no longer tolerate or no longer wish to endure the strain of faster speeds. It's particularly well-suited for those carrying some extra weight or suffering from conditions like arthritis. It's a sport that does not necessitate any specialized equipment, minimal participants, or a designated field. All you need is suitably designed running shoes. Whether you're jogging alone or in a group, on pavement or in nature, leisurely jogging is feasible almost anywhere. It shares almost all of the advantages of conventional jogging.

Given the reduced impact on joints during leisurely jogging, could this form of exercise be recommended by medical professionals as an advising for individuals recovering from injuries or with joint-related issues?

With its focus on minimal impact on joints and ease of accessibility, leisurely jogging could indeed be an advising for individuals with joint issues or recovering from injuries, as doctors might suggest it as a suitable form of exercise to maintain fitness without exacerbating their conditions.

