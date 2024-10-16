Unconventional effort to deceive is stirring up controversy in the chess community

The chess realm is currently in an uproar due to a brazen allegation of cheating. The individual at the center of this controversy is Ukrainian grandmaster Kirill Shevchenko, who reportedly engaged in unacceptable practices during his matches at the Spanish team championships. According to the Spanish chess federation, a smartphone was discovered in the venue's restroom, which could be linked to his phone number, a ranking of 69 in the global rankings. He is suspected of temporarily leaving the playing area and utilizing the phone as illegal assistance.

As a consequence, Shevchenko was banned from the tournament, and victory was awarded to his opponents in the two disputed games. Moreover, the overseeing referee pledged to deliver a comprehensive report of the events to the relevant organizations. Shevchenko remain silent on the accusations, refusing to comment on media inquiries. He denied the allegations to the organizers.

However, the case against Shevchenko appears to be strong. The smartphone discovered in the restroom could be unequivocally traced back to him. Additionally, a handwritten note was uncovered that included the phrase "¡No toques!" (which translates to "don't touch" in English). Comparisons of Shevchenko's handwriting on the official score sheets led to a positive match.

Grandmaster loitered outside occupied bathroom

Suspicious activity was reported to the referee by an opponent. Shevchenko frequently departed the playing area during his matches without signing off appropriately. A member of the organizing committee then observed Shevchenko awaiting outside an occupied bathroom where the phone was found, while an alternative restroom was available at that time.

This incident has generated widespread attention due to Shevchenko's standing as part of the global top-tier. "This is likely the best player to ever be caught with his hand in the cookie jar," remarked Norwegian chess expert Kristoffer Gressli to "NRK". "That's brutal. He's incredibly good, so I don't understand why he would cheat."

While the accusations against Shevchenko are severe, it is vital to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty. As "chess.com" author Tarjei Svensen cautioned: "He has not yet been found guilty and we don't know all the details." World-class player Susan Polgar echoed this sentiment on Twitter/X, tweeting: "A phone in the bathroom! Sad day for chess. But remind yourself: Everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Despite the strong evidence against him, Shevchenko's innocence still needs to be proven in a formal investigation. This controversial incident has sparked debates among chess enthusiasts worldwide, with some questioning the motives of a top-tier player like Shevchenko engaging in such unethical behavior in chess, a game renowned for its honor and integrity.

Read also: