Flood - Unconscious person rescued from Leine in Hanover

An unconscious person was rescued from the River Leine in Hanover on New Year's Day. Passers-by had made an emergency call and reported that an apparently unconscious person was floating downstream, according to the fire department on Monday evening. As the current is currently very strong due to the high water, the emergency services split up on the approach and went to various locations on the river at the same time.

At the Schwanenburgbrücke bridge, the person was then rescued by fire boat, brought ashore and handed over to the rescue service, it was reported. No further details were available. The Hanover fire department was on the Leine with 48 firefighters and 16 vehicles.

Statement

Source: www.stern.de