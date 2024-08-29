Uncommon Ukrainian tank detected on the Kharkiv battlefield

In the combat against adversaries in the Kharkiv region, a scarcely seen Ukrainian war tank is claimed to be in action. As per Defence Express, sourcing from a Facebook post by the 3rd Tank Brigade, this unit has allegedly integrated the T-84 Oplot (translated as 'Fortress') into their operations. The brigade labeled the Oplot as the "finest Ukrainian tank" in a shared photograph.

The brigade did not provide any additional details. Defence Express states that this is a significant finding, considering the sparse use of Oplots since the initiation of the extensive Russian invasion in February 2022. It is estimated that only a small number of these tanks have been manufactured for the Ukrainian military.

Developed as an upgraded version of the Soviet T-80, the T-84 Oplot features enhancements such as a more potent engine, improved armor, and a sophisticated fire control system, per Army Recognition. The initial prototype was crafted in Kharkiv in 1994, and further refined into the T-84U Oplot, which joined the Ukrainian forces in 1999.

With a 1200 horsepower engine, the battle tank is said to attain speeds of up to 75 km/h on the road and 50 km/h off-road, surpassing comparable Russian advancements. Moreover, the T-84U Oplot is reported to be capable of reaching speeds up to 35 km/h in reverse, serving well for expeditious position changes and retreat maneuvers. The latest enhancement, the Oplot-M, came into operation in 2009.

Although ranked among the most modern battle tanks globally by Army Recognition, the Oplot has been scarcely deployed against Russian invaders thus far. Forbes magazine reported in May 2022 that Malyshev Plant in Kharkiv had delivered only ten Oplots to the Ukrainian military. The high cost of approximately four million US dollars per unit and the military leadership's low priority for acquisition, due to the abundance of functional T-64s from the Soviet era, are cited as reasons for the limited procurement. It is believed that the 3rd Tank Brigade possesses one Oplot, while other units serve in the 14th Mechanized Brigade.

Ukraine is reported to have loaned four of its ten ordered Oplots to the US military for appraisal. As a result, it is speculated that at most six Oplot battle tanks have been employed against Russia. The International Institute for Strategic Studies only reported five Oplots in operation with Ukraine in 2021. Thailand boasts the most Oplots, having acquired 49 in 2009.

