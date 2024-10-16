Uncommon showcase of Biden and Harris's campaign trail dynamics highlights their delicate equilibrium strategy.

During an uncommon stop for the present leader, Biden, he expressed that Harris' commitment to him thus far doesn't mean she won't chart her own course moving forward.

"Every president must carve out their own path. I did that for Barack Obama. I remained loyal, but I forged my own path as president. That's what Kamala is going to do," Biden said at a Democratic Party dinner at a union banquet hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday. "She's loyal now, but she's gonna carve out her own path."

He also criticized Trump's outlook, labeling it outdated, failed, and utterly dishonest.

These comments illustrate part of the delicate act Biden and Harris are attempting to navigate as Harris faces pressure to establish her own identity.

Since declaring in September that he would be campaigning from Labor Day on, Biden's fall campaign schedule has been notably scarce – partly due to urgent domestic and foreign crises demanding his attention, but also because his presence on the trail may serve as a reminder of the page Harris is seeking to turn.

The event on Tuesday, a fundraising dinner for Philadelphia Democrats, was one of the few political appearances the president has made since Harris secured the Democratic nomination.

"I've been one of the few individuals in American history to hold both the roles of vice president and president," Biden said, standing before signs bearing Harris' name. "I know both jobs, what they require, and I can tell you, Kamala Harris has been an outstanding vice president. She'll make an excellent president as well."

In less than three weeks before the election, the campaign and White House have yet to reveal Biden's campaign schedule for the lead-up to November 5. One prospect under consideration, a source close to the campaign revealed, is a tour through Pennsylvania with the state's governor, Josh Shapiro. Biden himself hinted at such a tour weeks prior in an interview.

Biden still holds sway over white, working-class voters and older Americans, Harris' team believes, and plans to utilize him to mobilize those demographics in the race's final weeks, sources said.

However, the proper moment and manner to deploy the unpopular incumbent in favor of his vice president is still a developing strategy for Harris' team as they strive to seize the mantle of change.

Harris enlists Democratic heavyweights, while Biden remains mostly off the trail

Over the past week, the campaign has dispatched notable Democratic figures like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton to rally support for Harris.

Obama has four engagements scheduled for the next week, including launching early voting in Wisconsin with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at a Madison rally on Tuesday. Clinton will make a similar appearance with Walz, Harris' vice presidential running mate, in North Carolina this Thursday.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden embarked on a five-day, five-state tour of her own last week to promote Harris, marking her first such advocacy since Harris replaced Biden at the top of the ticket.

Biden hasn't vanished from public view since ending his own presidential bid. In many instances, his responsibilities have kept him from political activities, such as United Nations meetings in New York, two hurricanes, an escalating Middle East conflict, and a previously rescheduled overseas trip. A planned trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania – a location believed to influence votes for Democrats – was canceled last month due to Hurricane Helene's impact on the South.

The dual hurricanes have consumed much of Biden's time in the past two weeks, including a trip to the disaster area in Florida on Sunday. The president aimed to assure the public that the federal government was managing the response effectively and deflect any political criticisms of their efforts.

Amid the crises, the president has attended televised briefings and made a first-ever appearance in the White House briefing room.

That surprise press conference didn't resonate particularly well with Harris' team, CNN previously reported. Vice President Harris herself was delivering a campaign event in Michigan when he emerged before reporters.

As he left, Biden couldn't help but respond to a journalist's question about reconsidering his decision to abandon a second term bid.

"I'm back in," he said with a smile before disappearing into the West Wing.

A benefit to Biden continuing his day job

If there are some complaints about coordination, many of Harris' advisers see a positive aspect to Biden performing his duties, including visits to affected battleground states this month due to the hurricane.

"There is some inherent value to him being president and performing his job in places like Georgia and North Carolina," a source close to the campaign said.

While Harris can rely on a group of influential surrogates, one Democrat close to the campaign noted, only one individual can hold the presidency.

Biden isn't the first incumbent faced with the challenge of balancing campaigning for a potential successor with carrying out presidential duties. President George W. Bush wasn't a frequent presence for Sen. John McCain during the 2008 campaign, besieged by the financial crisis that dominated that election.

Then-Vice President Al Gore distanced himself from Clinton in some capacity when he was running for the top post in 2000 – largely due to the sex scandal that engulfed the closing days of Clinton's presidency.

For Biden, however, the circumstances are unique due to his earlier choice to run himself. His decision to withdraw from the race required a rapid reorganization of presidential priorities, including adding new foreign travel and events touting his record, simultaneously as Harris claimed the Democratic nomination.

Biden has visited critical election states like Michigan and Wisconsin for government-related assignments, promoting collaborative projects he and Harris have undertaken, such as lead pipe elimination and rural energy funding.

Following Harris's nomination as the Democratic candidate, the two have shared a campaign rally event just once, engaging with union laborers on Labor Day in Pittsburgh. There's still uncertainty about whether they'll stage joint events before the election's conclusion, with previous hints suggesting a divided tactic.

Political realities impact Biden and Harris

With over 40 years in politics, Biden is acutely aware of the intricate campaign decisions that surface during election seasons. He has frequently joked about supporting or opposing his preferred candidate to gain the most advantage.

While no one imagines Biden would hinder Harris by campaigning against her, his presence on the campaign trail presents a complex situation for a candidate eager to appear forward-looking – particularly compared to her older competitor.

During this week's campaign appearances, Harris has suggested that Trump's presidency is compromised due to his inability to manage duties, pointing to his reluctance to release detailed health records or participate in additional debates as evidence of hidden health issues.

This critique mirrors Trump's earlier criticism of Biden's physical and mental well-being during his presidency campaign.

Regardless of Biden's criticisms, Harris remains steadfastly supportive, publicly defending his record and privately championing her own endeavors as she prepares for the campaign's final phase.

She has not hesitated to participate in official briefings with Biden, including discussions on upcoming hurricanes and escalating tensions in the Middle East. In recent months, they have shared White House events focusing on healthcare reform and addressing gun violence.

"I'll defer to the vice president," Biden joked during a hurricane briefing, handing over to Harris, who joined the session virtually despite being in Arizona.

However, Harris has also sought opportunities to distinguish herself from Biden, and her responses to questions about how she'd differ from him have been met with mixed reactions. In an interview on "The View," she initially struggled to articulate any differences.

Later, she revised her stance, saying she would nominate a Republican to her cabinet, which garnered immediate backlash from Republicans who quickly used the clip in Trump rallies in Pennsylvania.

Other Democrats argue that Biden should focus on his own record as he concludes his public service and that Harris should use these moments to emphasize her unique qualities.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a fellow Democrat, expressed his enthusiasm for Harris in a recent CNN interview.

"This is a completely different person. I'm excited about Kamala Harris. I think Joe Biden did a great job as president, [but] Kamala Harris brings something new," said Polis.

"She talks about the opportunity economy, which involves supporting small businesses. Biden may feel positive about that, but it's not his focus. He talks about factories and development. But Kamala Harris is focused on the future and is the change we need," Polis continued.

CNN's Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

