- Uncommon Berber Lion Cubs Reside in Heidelberg Zoo

New addition at Heidelberg Zoo: Lion Cub after 28 years AbsenceThe Heidelberg Zoo has recently been graced with a lion cub, marking the first in a two-decade-long span. Binta, the Berber lioness, delivered the cub on a recent Sunday. While the cub's gender remains a mystery, no name has been bestowed upon it yet. Sadly, a second cub did not make it through the delivery process.

Binta and her mate, lion Chalid, were successful in nurturing five cubs at the Hannover Zoo prior to this. Since 2016, the couple has resided in Heidelberg.

The introduction of the cub aids in the conservation of a threatened subspecies, as per the zoo's statement. Berber lions, originally native to North Africa, have been non-existent in the wild for more than a century.

Regrettably, the public won't get a chance to observe the cub just yet. The zoo has temporarily closed the big cat enclosure to give Binta and her newborn time to bond privately.

