Unclaimed fortune: Lotto victor pockets 2,480,000 euros without reaching out.

A person hailing from Hamburg triumphs in the Spiel 77 lottery, pocketing an impressive 2.48 million euros. However, this fortunate individual has yet to claim their reward. Lotto Hamburg is currently urging the general public to aid in locating this new wealthy person.

The victorious lottery participant submitted their ticket on May 24 at a Lotto Hamburg acceptance point located in Wandsbek, specifically in the Jenfeld, Tonndorf area.

Lotto Hamburg officially declared, "The winning numbers for Spiel 77, revealed after the May 25, 2024 draw, are 0846078, securing a prize sum of 2,477,777 euros for the lucky ticket holder with these exact numbers."

Unfortunately, as the player hasn't yet shown up to claim their winnings, the gender of the millionaire winner remains a mystery. Anonymity is a feature in Lotto acceptance points, ensuring winners remain unknown until they personally reach out to Lotto Hamburg.

Director of Lotto, Torsten Meinberg, speculated, "Many regular players who participate in Lotto 6aus49 or Eurojackpot also take advantage of the additional winnings opportunity with a simple mark on the bottom of their ticket for Spiel 77. Perhaps our lucky player overlooked checking the Spiel77 numbers, or accidentally misplaced the receipt."

Meinberg encourages all lottery enthusiasts, "Rummage through your pockets, drawers, and wallets for lottery tickets from May 2024. You've got plenty of time: participants have a span of three years to claim their winnings before they expire."

The winning ticket for the Spiel 77 lottery, which resulted in a prize of 2,477,777 euros, was purchased within the European Union, as Lotto Hamburg operates within the boundaries of the EU.

If the lottery winner decides to claim their winnings, they will need to follow the guidelines set by the European Union's regulations regarding large sums of money and tax obligations.

Read also: