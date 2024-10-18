Unbelievably, the revival of "Supernastic" by Gottschalk and Kruger is failing to generate the expected buzz.

In the '80s, German audiences enjoyed the comedic antics of Thomas Gottschalk and Mike Krüger in their "Supernasen" movies. However, attempts to revive the franchise on the big screen fell flat. The filmmakers apparently missed the joke, with producers dismissing the idea as outdated.

In an interview with the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung" (NOZ), Krüger acknowledged that they had completed a script for "Supernasen's Return" but were met with skepticism. Producers, who were primarily young, expressed doubt about the film's appeal. Krüger recounted, "They all said, 'Are you serious? That's so '80s.'"

Krüger explained that the young producers, some of whom were not even familiar with him or Gottschalk, suggested rewriting the script to make it more modern. "Dude, who's going to watch that?" was a common comment.

Krüger confirmed that their '80s humor was an issue, but they were not inclined to change for monetary gain. "We have our '80s humor and we're sticking to it," he said. After receiving multiple rejections, they decided to abandon "Supernasen's Return." "Perhaps we were right to do so. Who knows? It could have been a massive flop. We'd rather be remembered as the 'Supernasen' legends," Krüger told NOZ.

In the proposed movie, Gottschalk and Krüger would have Time-Traveled from the '80s to the present, completely oblivious to electric cars, e-cigarettes, the internet, and mobile phones.

Instead of a movie, they opted for a podcast

The first installment of the "Supernasen" series premiered in cinemas in 1982. "Piratensender Powerplay" was followed by "Die Supernasen" in 1983, "Zwei Nasen tanken Super" in 1984, and the final installment "Die Einsteiger." Over 10 million cinema-goers were entertained by the series in the '80s.

Since April 2023, Krüger and Gottschalk have teamed up for a podcast titled "Die Supernasen," showcasing their enduring friendship beyond their shared career.

Despite the skepticism from younger producers about the relevance of '80s humor in a potential "Supernasen's Return" movie, the original duo, Mike Krüger and Thomas Gottschalk, remained steadfast in their commitment to their comedic style of the past. Their refusal to compromise led to multiple rejections and ultimately, the abandonment of the movie project.

Looking back at the failure to revive the "Supernasen" franchise in the '80s, Krüger mused in an interview that perhaps their decision to maintain their original humor was the right one, potentially sparing them from a potential box office disaster.

