Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGerman

Unanticipatedly substantial boost in manufacturing output by German corporations.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Germany's unexpectedly substantial increase in industrial output has surfaced.
Germany's unexpectedly substantial increase in industrial output has surfaced.

Unanticipatedly substantial boost in manufacturing output by German corporations.

Despite the broader economic downturn, German corporations have exhibited an unexpected surge in output. The Federal Statistical Office reported a 2.9% increase in manufacturing, construction, and energy production compared to July, surpassing the predicted 0.8% uptick from economists surveyed by Reuters. However, this growth decreased by 1.3% when considering the three-month period from June to August.

Cyrus de la Rubia, the Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, noted that the boost primarily originated from the automotive sector, which is infamous for its volatile production. He emphasized that one month's figures should not be taken as a definitive trend. Moreover, he highlighted that order inflows continue to show a decline.

The industry's production itself rose by 3.4% from July to August. Capital goods production saw a significant surge of 6.9%, while intermediate goods output marginally increased by 0.1%. Consumer goods production, however, remained steady. Beyond the industry sector, energy production saw a growth of 2.3% in August, and construction production experienced a slight increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month.

Unfortunately, German industry's new business deals suffered a significant blow in August. Following two consecutive increases, companies reported a 5.8% decrease in orders compared to the previous month, marking the steepest decline since January.

German corporations, despite being headquartered in Europe, saw an unexpected surge in output, primarily driven by the automotive sector. Despite this temporary boost, Cyrus de la Rubia from Hamburg Commercial Bank cautions against viewing it as a definitive trend, as order inflows continue to decline.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

Trouble doubles down, stripping Schindler of all his opportunities.
Sport

Trouble doubles down, stripping Schindler of all his opportunities.

Trouble doubles down, stripping Schindler of all his opportunities. Marty Schindler and Ricky Pietreczko both faced elimination in the World Grand Prix quarterfinals. These darts titans faced formidable opponents. Schindler failed to find his rhythm against Rob Cross, the ex-world champion, and paid the price accordingly. Martin Schindler, Germany'

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public