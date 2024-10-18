Unanticipated disruption in the Bundestag necessitates another round of voting.

Altercation in the Bundestag: Parliamentarians needed to conduct a re-vote on migration policy due to a discovery of a group of outdated, null voting cards within a ballot box during the count. These cards were attributed to a Parliamentarian who is no longer a part of the Bundestag, as mentioned by Bundestag Vice-President Petra Pau from the Left party.

Reports from "Bild" newspaper suggest that the voting cards in question belonged to Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. A collection of three voter cards with the FDP politician's name were detected within the ballot boxes. Strack-Zimmermann has since been serving in the European Parliament since July. All three cards were marked with "yes", "no", and "abstention". It appears that the ballot boxes were not thoroughly inspected before they were set up, and the aged voting cards slipped through the cracks. According to "Bild", the cards may have found their way into the ballot boxes due to the open day in the Bundestag.

Pau labeled it an "administrative oversight" and furthered by pointing out, "wherever there are human elements, errors can occur." An unusual event saw nine roll-call votes on the coalition's "security package" in the Bundestag on Friday. In such votes, Parliamentarians are required to deposit their voter cards into a ballot box, situated in the Bundestag lobby before the plenary hall. Afterwards, employees of the Bundestag administration tally the cards.

Given the numerous votes on Friday, "we required all available ballot boxes," mentioned Pau. It seems that one of the ballot boxes introduced was not thoroughly inspected.

