UN Security Council calls for more humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip
After days of wrangling, the UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an increase in humanitarian aid for around two million people in need in the Gaza Strip. The most powerful UN body adopted a softened compromise text in New York on Friday. The USA refrained from vetoing the resolution and abstained.
Source: www.stern.de