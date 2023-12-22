Skip to content
UN Security Council calls for more humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip

After days of wrangling, the UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an increase in humanitarian aid for around two million people in need in the Gaza Strip. The most powerful UN body adopted a softened compromise text in New York on Friday. The USA refrained from vetoing the...

After days of wrangling, the UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an increase in humanitarian aid for around two million people in need in the Gaza Strip. The most powerful UN body adopted a softened compromise text in New York on Friday. The USA refrained from vetoing the resolution and abstained.

Search for motives for gun attack in Prague continues

In the Czech Republic, the authorities are still searching for the motives of the attacker after the gun attack at Prague's Charles University that left 14 people dead. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old gunman had committed suicide after the attack. While investigators...

New Foreign Minister Sikorski: Poland stands by Ukraine

During his inaugural visit to Ukraine, the new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski assured Kiev of his country's support in the war against Russia and called on Western countries to make further efforts. "In this huge battle, Mr. Minister, Poland is on your side," Sikorski told his...

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad...

