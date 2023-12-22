Skip to content
UN Security Council calls for comprehensive aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

The UN Security Council has called for comprehensive humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. In the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas, all sides must enable the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid on a large scale", according to the resolution passed in New...

UN Security Council calls for comprehensive aid deliveries to Gaza Strip

The Security Council demanded that "all available access and transportation routes throughout the Gaza Strip must be used" to bring fuel, food and medical supplies into the area.

The resolution was adopted with the votes of 13 of the 15 member states of the most powerful UN body, with the USA and Russia abstaining. The wording of the resolution had been hotly debated by the Security Council members for days.

The text finally adopted refrains from calling for a ceasefire. Instead, it merely calls for the establishment of conditions that allow "a sustainable cessation of hostilities".

Russia had wanted to include a call for an immediate ceasefire in the text, but this was opposed by the USA. As permanent members of the Security Council, the United States and Russia could have prevented the adoption of the resolution with a veto.

