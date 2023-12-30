UN representative condemns "appalling" attacks on Ukraine

"Regrettably, today's horrific attacks were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks" by Russia, UN representative Khiari said on Friday. The Secretary-General "unequivocally and in the strongest terms condemns today's horrific attacks on cities and communities in Ukraine ", he added. According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine and three dozen other UN member states had requested the UN Security Council meeting.

According to Ukrainian reports, at least 30 people were killed and more than 160 others injured on Friday in one of the heaviest waves of Russian attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war. Schools, a maternity clinic, shopping centers and residential buildings were among those hit.

In its daily situation report, the Russian army stated that it had carried out "50 group attacks and one massive attack" between December 23 and 29. "All targets" had been hit.

Russian UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzia blamed the deaths on the incorrect use of Ukrainian air defense systems, the use of which "led to the death of civilians".

According to Polish army sources, a Russian missile had also flown through the airspace of NATO member Poland on Friday morning. "We have registered a serious incident of a violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile," said Poland's UN ambassador, Krzysztof Szczerski. "The incident is now being investigated by the Polish military and the relevant security services."

According to Ukrainian authorities, the missile, drone and cruise missile attacks on Friday targeted at least six regions of the country, including Kharkiv in the north-east, Lviv in the west, Dnipro in the east and Odessa in the south. Important infrastructure as well as military and civilian industrial facilities were also hit, according to the General Staff. According to the report, Russia used 158 drones and missiles. 88 missiles and 27 drones were destroyed.

This was a "record number" of missiles, said air force spokesman Yuri Ignat. Apart from the first days of the war in February 2022, these were the "most massive attacks" on Ukraine to date. Russia attempted to overwhelm the air defenses over Ukraine's major cities by launching a wave of Shahed combat drones followed by missiles.

On Saturday, Russian authorities reported several Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions. According to the local regional governor, one person was killed and four others injured in a Ukrainian attack on a residential building in the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday night. The city's water supply system was also damaged. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the air defense launched a total of 13 missiles over the region.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that 32 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the border regions of Briansk and Kursk as well as the capital region of Moscow and the Oryol region.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress to swiftly approve further aid for Ukraine in the new year. "If Congress does not act urgently in the new year, we will not be able to continue to provide the weapons and vital air defense systems that Ukraine needs to protect its people," said Biden. Congress must "act, and act without further delay".

Source: www.stern.de