Migration - UN refugee aid concerned about the tone in Germany

The UN Refugee Council is concerned that "the tone of the debate on refugees and migration is becoming increasingly heated in Germany ". Voluntary work is being countered by "misinformation, agitation and populism".

"We need to get back to fact-based discussions," demanded Peter Ruhenstroth-Bauer, National Director of the UN Refugee Agency, in a press release. However, if even representatives of democratic parties adopt a populist tone, they are moving further and further away from the facts and reality.

The number of displaced people around the world has risen due to violence, conflict and climate change. The war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza are at the center of media attention. Other conflicts, such as the one in Sudan, have disappeared from the public eye. The situation in Syria, Yemen and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are also forgotten crises. According to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of refugees worldwide has doubled in the past seven years.

