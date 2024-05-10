UN Palestinian welfare agency shuts down in Jerusalem due to assaults.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has had to shut down its East Jerusalem branch after it was targeted by Israeli aggressors. The closure will remain in effect until security is ensured, shared UNRWA Director Philippe Lazzarini on Platform X.

On Thursday, Israeli citizens ignited multiple fires near the large property. Lazzarini said this was the second such event within a week. The Israeli authorities promptly launched an inquiry.

"This is a despicable occurrence," penned Lazzarini, detailing his disappointment. "For the second time in a short span, the safety of UN staff is being compromised." Israel holds the authority as the "occupying power" to ensure the protection of UN personnel and establishments.

As staff from UNRWA were present during the attack, no harm was done to them. UN staff managed to put out the fires. Israeli police noted in their preliminary report that the perpetrators were juveniles, too young to be legally charged.

Established to provide aid to Palestinians who fled to Israel following its establishment in 1948, UNRWA has previously been accused of being too supportive of Palestinians. When the radical Islamist group Hamas committed a massacre in Israel on October 7, 2021, killing approximately 1,200 individuals, questions arose regarding UNRWA workers potentially being involved. UNRWA vehemently denied the allegations, and an outside inquiry was unable to verify them.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de