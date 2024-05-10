UN: Numerous individuals have evacuated Rafah.

Israel continues to assault the border town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip using both ground forces and aerial attacks. The army claims to have identified several tunnel openings in the area. Concurrently, the United Nations Palestinian Relief and Works Agency laments the horrible circumstances facing the civilian populace.

As per the UN, roughly 110,000 people have fled the congested coastal town due to the Israeli military's advancement into Rafah, situated in southern Gaza Strip. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) reported on X that these individuals are seeking safety. The situation is inhumane, it added.

The Rafah crossing to Egypt for humanitarian aid deliveries remains blocked, according to the Palestinian border authority. The Israeli military announced its presence in the east of the city of Rafah and in Al-Saitun, located in the central region of the Gaza Strip. In Rafah, they have found a number of tunnel entrances. During clashes on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to Egypt, "several terrorist groups were eliminated," they declared.

The Israeli Air Force launched attacks on numerous locations in the Rafah region from where rockets and mortar shells were fired towards Israel in recent times. The Kerem Shalom border crossing, which is critical for humanitarian aid into the quarantined coastal strip, was also targeted. Al-Saitun saw the army "eliminate several militants and destroy terrorist infrastructure," it was also reported. The air force bombed approximately 40 targets within the Gaza Strip within a day. Witnesses also reported air strikes and violence in the city of Gaza further north.

The Israeli military issued a call for residents of eastern Rafah to leave the region on Monday. Nearly a million internally displaced people are believed to be living in Rafah. Israel's West allies, particularly the United States, have vociferously cautioned the Israeli government against a massive military operation in Rafah owing to the anticipated appalling humanitarian repercussions.

Following the atrocities in Israel on October 7th, Israel intends to completely demolish the Islamist Hamas, who they believe are concealed in tunnels beneath Rafah. Israeli captives may also be held there for their protection.

Source: www.ntv.de